Over the past two years, our nation has faced a myriad of uncertainties as we grapple with the impact coronavirus has had on our lives and those around us. I have the honor of witnessing the difference people can make in their communities firsthand every day as the president and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. We knew the uncertainties our kids face daily would get even worse as this public health crisis grew, and we knew we had to step up in any way we could to be there for our kids, families and communities. ...

