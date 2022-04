Artificial sweeteners are in a lot of the foods and beverages we eat and drink, especially for those who consume things labeled as "sugar-free" or "diet." You'll find fake sugar alternatives in Diet Coke, Splenda, sugar-free gum, and protein bars, to name a few. The FDA approves six types of artificial sweeteners, the best known of which are likely aspartame and sucralose. Many people turn to these substitutes as a way to get the sweetness of sugar without the calories. According to an article by the FDA, artificial sweeteners are up to 700 times sweeter than real sugar and contain zero calories, compared to the 16 calories in 1 teaspoon of sugar.

