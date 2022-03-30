ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegheny County, PA

What new things you can expect when Kennywood opens early in April

By NEXT guest writer
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllegheny County’s classic amusement park is coming back early this spring — and with a fresh look. Kennywood will open with refurbished attractions and rides on Easter weekend, a week sooner than previously slated. Kennywood will open on Saturday, April 16, for season pass holders and on...

