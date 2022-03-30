ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Decorate with Scent—and Find the Best One for Your Home

By Christine Lennon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Sunset, we love old houses more than we love that “old house smell,” a mix of aging plaster, 100 years of accumulated cooking smells, and a hint of dust and ancient books. You get the picture. Kristen Pumphrey and Thomas Neuberger, the founders of P.F. Candle Company, get it,...

Apartment Therapy

7 Ways to Make Your Home Look Cleaner — Without Cleaning

Trying to relax in an environment that taunts you with undone chores or items that are strewn out of place can be a tense exercise in futility. But if you throw yourself into cleaning, decluttering, or organizing projects every time you want to chill out, you’ll consume the time you have to enjoy their effects.
The One Thing in the Bathroom Everyone Forgets to Clean

Ah, the humble shower curtain liner: It’s the thing you don’t give much thought to—until it’s visibly dingy, with hard water and soap scum stains, or worse, that “pink slime” (a strain of mostly harmless yet gross-looking bacteria) streaking it. And at that point, you may be wondering whether you should even bother scrubbing it—or just toss it and start over.
HOME & GARDEN
Architectural Digest

How to Wash Pillows in 6 Easy Steps

After you’ve studied up on proper sheet and comforter care, it’s time to learn how to wash pillows. We spend about one third of our lives sleeping, so you should know how to keep your bed clean. While you’re off in dreamland, your pillow is absorbing sweat, oil,...
LIFESTYLE
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
CNET

Is Mold Growing in Your Washer? Here's How to Kill It

You use your washing machine on a regular basis to clean your clothes and towels, but if it's harboring mold and mildew, is your laundry truly getting clean? If you haven't cleaned your washing machine lately, it may have mold and mildew. And while it may not be visible, there are a few ways to tell if your washer is due for a scrub. For starters, if there's a sulfur smell in your clothes or laundry room, that's a sign that mold and mildew are growing. Fortunately, there are ways to kill the mold and prevent it from coming back.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

I Used This Microfiber Mop to Clean My Walls, Too—and Was Surprised by How Much Dust It Picked Up

I live in an apartment that's over 100 years old. Filled with creaks and character, the apartment is exactly what I'd dreamt my 20-something apartment would look like. However, the combination of an old building with brick accent walls, a wood-burning fireplace, and ill-fitting doors that lead to an outdoor balcony adds up to a living space that's swirling with dust. Even with regular dusting, vacuuming, and running an air purifier, the problem persists. But I recently received a sample of this popular microfiber mop from Turbo, and it has become my new cleaning go-to for dusting and mopping my home—in the most unexpected way, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Bon Appétit

I Bought This Restaurant’s Bathroom Candle—While I Was in Their Bathroom

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When I spot interesting items out in the world, I have very little chill. I’ve startled countless unsuspecting women on the street by loudly blurting out, “Wow great earrings!!!” My camera roll is full of not-so-subtle photographs of in situ ceramic bowls and home goods and pairs of boots currently being worn by real live people (yes, they absolutely notice when I take the shot). And I have been known, on occasion, to beg a bank teller or cashier to tell me the name of their nail polish.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Amazon's Colorful Glassware Section Will Help to Brighten Up Your Kitchen This Spring

The season of outdoor dinner parties, backyard barbecues and spring holidays galore (hi, Easter) is officially here in all of its ravishing, colorful glory. And for those looking to tap into their inner-Martha Stewart this spring with pastel-colored table-scapes, fresh home decor and other seasonal essentials, Amazon's latest (and arguably trendiest) storefront launch will totally help you to give your home the spring design refresh it deserves — and at a fraction of the cost, no less.
SHOPPING
architecturaldigest.com

11 Dreamy Bedding Sales to Shop This Sleep Week

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In case you haven’t heard, we’re celebrating Sleep Week here at Clever—and though it’s difficult to put a price on a good night’s...
RETAIL
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
TechRadar

Dust mites and sweat: what builds up on a mattress when it isn’t cleaned

When was the last time you showed your mattress some TLC? And what builds up on that soft, pillowy surface when it isn’t cleaned regularly? Dust mites, sweat and pet dander are just a few of the things you can expect. Even if you have recently invested in the best mattress for your sleep, keeping it fresh from the start will help it last longer (and save you money).
LIFESTYLE
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
PopSugar

Shop the Best Vintage Home Decor at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations to shop all things home, including space-saving furniture, bedding, and planters and vases. No matter your aesthetic, the trend-driven retailer has something that fits your vibe. One thing that's truly timeless is a vintage piece that brings personality to a space —...
INTERIOR DESIGN

