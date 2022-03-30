Subscribe to CNN+ for more 'Big Picture'

Not only did Cuomo's arbitration filing Wednesday refer to former CNN president Jeff Zucker's transgressions with head of marketing Allison Gollust, but it also accuses Zucker of overlooking "major transgressions" by CNN stars Jake Tapper and Lemon, reports The Daily Beast, which notes that Cuomo and Lemon were once so close they co-hosted a podcast together. Cuomo's filing alleges Lemon breached CNN's ethical guidelines after former Empire star Jussie Smollett testified that Lemon personally warned him that Chicago police didn’t believe his false accusations of a hate crime. It appears that he and Cuomo are no longer pals, since Lemon denounced Cuomo for allegedly being behind Zucker's ouster. “Did you think about what message it sends to the journalists in this company and to the larger public, that someone can be found to break with those journalistic standards and then get paid handsomely for it?” Lemon was quoted as saying at a staff meeting. Cuomo's filing also His filing cited how Tapper faced no internal inquiry for privately suggesting that Republican congressional candidate Sean Parnell run in a “safer” district instead of against incumbent Rep. Conor Lamb (D-PA).

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO