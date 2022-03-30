ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Pedestrian Win in North Oak Cliff

By Matt Goodman
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday takes us to North Oak Cliff, at the intersection of Bishop Avenue and Neches Street. It’s about halfway between Methodist Dallas Medical Center and the Bishop Arts District, a street with painted bike lanes, on-street parking, a lane going north and another south, and a turn lane down the...

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1 Killed, 3 Injured in Overnight Shooting in Fort Worth

One person is dead and three more are injured after a shooting in Fort Worth on Friday morning. According to the Fort Worth Police Department, Northwest Division officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Northwest Loraine Street at approximately 12:30 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, they located an...
FORT WORTH, TX
DFW Community News

Lewisville boy dies of COVID-19

On Tuesday, Denton County Public Health reported that a boy under 19 years old from Lewisville has died as a result of COVID-19. The boy is the youngest Denton County resident to die of the novel coronavirus and the county’s only pediatric COVID-19 death, according to DCPH data. To protect patients’ privacy, DCPH does not release additional information about specific cases, such as the victim’s specific age or whether they were immunocompromised or vaccinated.
LEWISVILLE, TX
WFAA

Seeing smoke in North Texas? Here's where it's coming from

DALLAS — If you've noticed hazy skies in North Texas the last few days, it's not from fires here. The largest active fire in Texas is the Crittenburg Complex fire in Coryell County in Central Texas, near Killeen. At last check, the fire has burned over 17,000 acres. This is located near Fort Hood in Central Texas just south of Gatesville.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas Police Investigating Homicide On Legendary Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon on Legendary Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. On Mar. 26, 2022, at about 3:40 pm, officers were dispatched to 3714 Legendary Lane. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, Cameron Dukes, 19, lying in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds.  Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A witness stated that the suspects are possibly two men in their late teens or early 20’s.  The victim’s 2018 dark colored Nissan Altima was missing from the scene, although the victim was still in possession of his key fob. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, at 214-671-3630 or by email. Please reference case #052807-2022. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting On McKinney Ave In Dallas Leaves Two Injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men were injured after a shooting took place on McKinney Ave in Dallas on Sunday evening. Scene of a Dallas shooting on McKinney Ave. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) Dallas Police said that at about 8:11 p.m., off-duty officers were dealing with an assault victim on 2500 McKinney Ace when they heard rapid gunfire nearby. Scene of a Dallas shooting on McKinney Ave. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) Two men who had been shot approached the officers. One had been shot in the leg and the other in the leg and shoulder. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the two shooting victims and assault victim to the hospital for treatment. Scene of a Dallas shooting on McKinney Ave. (credit: Nick Starling/CBSDFW.com) This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
DALLAS, TX
