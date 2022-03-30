A Pedestrian Win in North Oak Cliff

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday afternoon on Legendary Lane with multiple gunshot wounds. On Mar. 26, 2022, at about 3:40 pm, officers were dispatched to 3714 Legendary Lane. When they arrived, they discovered the victim, Cameron Dukes, 19, lying in the parking lot suffering from several gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A witness stated that the suspects are possibly two men in their late teens or early 20’s. The victim’s 2018 dark colored Nissan Altima was missing from the scene, although the victim was still in possession of his key fob. The Dallas Police Department is asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jake Morgan, #9739, at 214-671-3630 or by email. Please reference case #052807-2022. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO