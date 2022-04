BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger Friday vetoed a City Council measure to tighten rules on short-term rentals. The ordinance was approved last month on an 8 to 4 vote. Under the rules, those looking to rent out their property would be limited to rooms in their homes or their entire home if they’re away. They can’t rent out a separate unit for a short-term stay. The goal is to get owners to rent out those spaces for long-term renters.

