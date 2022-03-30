ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tornado Alley, Dixie Alley: Last 2 seasons, 20-year average

By Lindsey Anderson
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Ivmh_0euGUk2v00

The United States has more tornadoes than any other country in the world.

On average, the U.S. sees about 1,200 tornadoes in a year, with the second most found in Canada with only 100 tornadoes.

Tornadoes can happen anytime, anywhere, but they’re more likely to form east of the Rocky Mountains.

The traditional Tornado Alley includes Plains states from Texas to Nebraska, but there’s another area in the southeast that experiences its fair share of powerful tornadoes. Meteorologists consider this hot spot Dixie Alley.

KSHB 41 News

These regions are in a prime location for tornadoes due to the influence of the Rocky Mountains, the desert southwest and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico.

Breaking it down, the Rocky Mountains run mostly north to south, allowing the cold dry air from Canada to work its way southward and the warm, moist air over the Gulf of Mexico to move northward.

The other factor is the hot, dry air from the desert southwest. This moves over the mountains and influences the middle part of the atmosphere.

KSHB 41 News

This difference in moisture content, temperature and wind speed/direction (or wind shear) will spawn the perfect setup for rotating thunderstorms and, therefore, tornadoes.

The last two severe weather seasons have been quiet in producing tornadoes over Tornado Alley.

In fact, each state within Tornado Alley saw fewer tornadoes in the last two seasons compared to the 20-year seasonal average.

"2020 and 2021 were both pretty inactive, especially in Kansas. We only had 17 tornadoes in 2020 and 37 in 2021. Our average is about 85-90," said Jenni Pittman, science and operations officer of the National Weather Service in Topeka.

Dixie Alley, on the other hand, has reported an increase.

Each state experienced more tornadoes in the last two seasons compared to their 20-year average.

KSHB 41 News

Pittman believes La Nina — described by the NWS as the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific — to be the cause.

“In the last couple of years, I think La Nina has a big influence," Pittman said. "We've had La Nina both last winter and this winter as well. That tends to bring an earlier and more intense severe weather season to the southeast U.S."

She also says that it’s not so much about a shift of Tornado Alley but rather an expansion to include areas that haven’t seen as much activity in the past.

The best defense against severe weather is practice and preparation, no matter whether in Tornado Alley or Dixie Alley.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News

26K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Tornado warning - live: Video shows Texas Walmart shoppers being dragged as South now faces flooding

A storm system that passed through Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama overnight has killed one person and wounded an unknown number. Texas Governor Greg Abbott called the destruction “devastating”, and said it was a “miracle” that more people were not killed immediately. Several videos and pictures captured on Monday night showed powerful tornadoes cause massive damage to RVs, houses and schools with one video showing a truck driver having near escape after getting tossed into air.Another video also showed a tornado approaching a Walmart in Round Rock, not far from Austin, which forced customers to flee the oncoming twister....
ENVIRONMENT
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
The Independent

Beachgoers run for cover as waterspout turns into tornado in Florida

A waterspout turned into a tornado at a Florida beach this weekend, sending beachgoers running for cover.The incident happened at Fort Myers beach in southwest Florida on Saturday. Video of the incident showed dark clouds forming and chairs and tents being blown away by powerful gusts as beachgoers ran for shelter.The National Weather Service (NWS) later confirmed that the waterspout had moved onshore as a weak tornado and that they were investigating the sudden weather change.NWS said that the tornado had peak winds of around 65mph.“Essentially, because a waterspout is basically a tornado over water, that means that the...
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Nebraska State
Daily Mail

Experts warn central U.S. should prepare for devastating magnitude 7 earthquake that could hit Missouri fault line at any time as 'fear of the big one' in California remains

Parts of the central U.S. are at risk of a devastating magnitude 7 earthquake within the next 50 years, experts are warning, with added urgency due to what they say is a sense of 'complacency' in those areas. Experts have been predicting a magnitude 7 earthquake in the areas surrounding...
ENVIRONMENT
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Hot 104.7

Who Wants This South Dakota Home With…19 Bathrooms?!

If you're looking to move out of the city and into a country setting, there is this great home that is just an hour south of Sioux Falls. This house has everything. A ton of land for families to enjoy, a barn area for your farm friends, a good-size kitchen, and...19 bathrooms! Not to mention the additional 18 bedrooms. This is definitely a house for a huge family.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado Alley#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AccuWeather

Arctic’s melting permafrost has yielded some amazing treasures

A trend of rising temperatures has led to long-extinct creatures, well preserved and near fully intact, being unearthed and casting new light on prehistoric eras. And one creature was still alive after 24,000 years. From a squirming microorganism awakened from its deep multi-millennial slumber to a pair of mummified lion...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

Hidden Magnitude-8.2 Earthquake Source of Mysterious Global Tsunami

Researchers uncover why a complex earthquake in the south Atlantic sent an unexpected tsunami around the world in 2021. A 47 km-deep, magnitude 7.5 earthquake that struck the south Atlantic in 2021 and caused a global tsunami was actually a sequence of five earthquakes. A shallow, “almost invisible” magnitude 8.2...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WLBT

7 tornadoes confirmed in Mississippi after Tuesday storms

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There have been seven confirmed tornadoes in Mississippi after storms rocked through the state on Tuesday. The seven are a confirmed EF-1 in the Goodman community of Holmes County, a confirmed EF-1 in Edwards, an EF-1 in western Ridgeland and another EF-1 in northern Clinton. The...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy