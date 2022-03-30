ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

NWA businesses offer free services in wake of tornado

By C.C. McCandless
 2 days ago

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA ) — After an early morning tornado passed through Northwest Arkansas on March 30, causing multiple injuries and severe damage, several local businesses have offered their services for those in need. This list will be updated.

  • Big Sexy Food – The restaurant in Springdale says you can come by and grab a free burger if you are displaced due to tornado damage.
  • Feed the 479 at 3157 Sunset Avenue in Springdale will be open on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning to provide food assistance.
  • First Church Springdale invites those impacted for a meal and fellowship tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
  • The Jones Center is open today, and in a social media post , it invited anyone impacted to come by for hot coffee, bottled water, and more. It is located at 922 East Emma Avenue in Springdale.
  • Jose’s Bar & Grill in Springdale is offering a free hot meal to those displaced by the tornado. The restaurant is located at 1032 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. in Springdale.
  • New Life Church in Fayetteville is meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday to make food bags and gather supplies for outreach. Food and bottled water are asked as donations.
  • Pizzeria Ruby , located at 5519 Hackett Street in Springdale, announced on social media that it was not impacted by the storm, and it is offering free meals to victims, first responders, volunteers, and anyone affected by the tornado.
  • The Treehouse Pantry in Springdale has food bags available for pickup at 802 West Allen Avenue from 9:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m. daily through April 1.
  • Tyson Foods released a statement, stating that it is “collaborating with local officials and non-profit organizations” to determine how best to direct resources, including donations, financial assistance, and volunteer efforts.
  • 3 Kings Roofing is offering free tarping at no cost. Call or text 479-220-9596.
