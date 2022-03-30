ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

'Weird Animal' Spotted On Arizona Roof, Leads Cops To Rare Encounter

By Ginny Reese
WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ec2cQ_0euGUASt00
Photo: Prescott Valley Police Department

Arizona police had an encounter with a rare creature after someone spotted a "weird animal" on a nearby roof, reported The Tribune . The animal was caught in Prescott Valley this week.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook, "A call came in from a local citizen regarding a ‘weird animal’ trespassing on his roof. Animal Control Supervisor Tim Yogerst arrived on the scene and quickly apprehended the furry felon."

So what was the rare animal ?

A coatimundi .

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook explaining what makes the animal so rare:

"Coatimundis are the only species of this raccoon relative found in the United States. While they are rare in the southwest, Coatimundi are more common in Central and South America. In Arizona, coatimundis live in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts, with ranges including the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix and the Huachuca Mountains southeast of Tucson. They are most often found in oak and sycamore lined canyons, or in lower elevation riparian areas in the winter. Coatimundis are most active in the morning and late afternoon."

Coatimundi captured in Prescott Valley PVPD Animal Control started the week out apprehending an animal “suspect” rarely...

Posted by Prescott Valley Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Coatimundis can cause serious injuries to humans with their long claws, sharp teeth, and strong jaws, according to the department.

The animal was captured and taken to "a more suitable, rural location."

Comments / 0

WWDC DC101
WWDC DC101

1K+

Followers

406

Posts

268K+

Views

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Missing man found dead in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing man who hadn’t been seen since since summer 2021 was found dead Thursday in the Arizona desert. Bullhead City Police said they responded to a call of human remains March 24 in a desert area east of Desert Foothills Boulevard. BCP said...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Superstition Mountains, AZ
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Rare and Deadly Animal Caught After Killing 18 Sheep in Utah

Certain animals are nearly impossible to see in the wild. Many people will search, and few will find some of these rare endangered animals, but recently one such rare animal has popped up in the news a couple of times. A couple of weeks ago, a wolverine was seen in Yellowstone, when a dad and his daughter were able to capture it on video. Last week, another one was sighted, but this time was captured and it could help us learn more about these rare animals.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Raccoon#The Tribune
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Facebook
AZFamily

Spring storms moving into Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mostly sunny and windy weather is expected for your Thursday as our latest spring storm arrives in Arizona. In the Valley, look for an afternoon high of 73 degrees. Winds will pick up to about 15-25 miles per hour as a cold front pushes through the Valley by the afternoon hours. Rain is still pretty unlikely for the deserts, but there’s a slight chance of light showers this evening in the metro.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

Missing Valley sisters found dead in Switzerland

Two sisters who recently went missing in Europe have since been found dead, according to those close to the family. A friend of the family tells ABC15 she received confirmation that Dr. Lila Ammouri and Susan Fraizer, RN were found dead after nearly a month of being missing.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WFMJ.com

Cop spots dog being dragged on chain, Warren woman arrested

A veterinarian is treating a puppy who according to police, was dragged across a Warren street by a woman. An officer patrolling a neighborhood on the city’s Southeast Side on Friday reports that he spotted 23-year-old Chaquana Morgan dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain across Grandview Street SE.
WARREN, OH
The Independent

United pilot makes ‘terrifying’ explosion announcement before emergency landing

Passengers had a shock on an United Airlines flight on Friday after the pilot reportedly made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold.Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin around 4pm on 11 March after a “mechanical issue” was detected on board, the airline confirmed.Passenger Dillon Nathaniel told Fox News: “The public announcement system came on and said that there was an explosion in the cargo and there could or may not be a fire.“You could feel the plane start to pick up in speed. Everyone was terrified," he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AZFamily

Wild horses in eastern Arizona to be rounded up for auction

Vigil held in Phoenix to honor passenger killed in drunk driving crash. Family and friends came together Tuesday evening to honor a 23-year-old man killed in a drunk driving crash on Mar. 15, 2021. As Arizona flu cases slightly increase, the season is far below average. Updated: 1 hours ago.
PHOENIX, AZ
WWDC DC101

WWDC DC101

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
406
Post
268K+
Views
ABOUT

DC's Alternative Rock Radio Station

 https://dc101.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy