'Weird Animal' Spotted On Arizona Roof, Leads Cops To Rare Encounter

Photo: Prescott Valley Police Department

Arizona police had an encounter with a rare creature after someone spotted a "weird animal" on a nearby roof, reported The Tribune . The animal was caught in Prescott Valley this week.

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook, "A call came in from a local citizen regarding a ‘weird animal’ trespassing on his roof. Animal Control Supervisor Tim Yogerst arrived on the scene and quickly apprehended the furry felon."

So what was the rare animal ?

A coatimundi .

The Prescott Valley Police Department wrote on Facebook explaining what makes the animal so rare:

"Coatimundis are the only species of this raccoon relative found in the United States. While they are rare in the southwest, Coatimundi are more common in Central and South America. In Arizona, coatimundis live in the Sonoran and Chihuahuan deserts, with ranges including the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix and the Huachuca Mountains southeast of Tucson. They are most often found in oak and sycamore lined canyons, or in lower elevation riparian areas in the winter. Coatimundis are most active in the morning and late afternoon."

Coatimundi captured in Prescott Valley PVPD Animal Control started the week out apprehending an animal “suspect” rarely... Posted by Prescott Valley Police Department on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Coatimundis can cause serious injuries to humans with their long claws, sharp teeth, and strong jaws, according to the department.

The animal was captured and taken to "a more suitable, rural location."