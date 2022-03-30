ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owner Flees After Dog Attack In Lehigh Valley, Police Say

By Valerie Musson
 2 days ago
Ramblewood Drive and Fringe Lane in Forks Township/Akita Dog Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View (Inset: Pixabay/uadrienn)

A man fled the scene after his dog attacked a Lehigh Valley resident Tuesday evening, authorities said.

Forks Township Police seeking the owner’s identity stated that a large light-colored Akita attacked a resident near Ramblewood Drive and Fringe Lane around 7 p.m.

The victim reportedly told officers that the owner — described as a Black man around 70 years old — got into an older beige sedan with the dog and left the area after the attack.

His identity has since been determined but not released, according to police.

It was not immediately clear whether charges had been filed.

