Downtown Mule Day fun includes First Fridays, Mulehouse parties, fundraisers and more

Mule Day's growth over the last decade has involved the festivities expanding toward the downtown Columbia district, and this year's 2022 return is sure to be one heck of a party.

The excitement is also being felt by those who might have moved to the area over the last couple of years, with this year being their first ever Mule Day they will experience.

"Mule Day has that sort of county fair/rodeo feel to it that's very traditional, and you've obviously got the parade," Columbia Tourism and Marketing Director Kellye Murphy said.

"We are off the charts excited, if that sums it up. We are thrilled that Mule Day is back, and we need this in so many ways. The economic impact is important to this community, but beyond that we need the social aspect of it, that sense of normalcy, and I feel like Mule Day returning provides that, to celebrate and have happy moments together."

Columbia Main Street's new director, Kelli Johnson, added that the downtown area is also one of the bigger highlights visitors can experience. And much like the return of Mule Day to Maury County Park, downtown is expected to see its largest gathering in years. Having West 7th Street's years-long streetscape project completed for the parade will also play a major factor.

"The mules are back in town," Johnson said. "The new shot we'll get from West 7th down is going to be fabulous. I can just envision the parade lines and wagons. There will definitely be a lot of posts online, and it'll make for a cool new 'screen saver,' if I can describe it that way."

Mule Day will also feature the return of the annual Bloodys and Biscuits at the James K. Polk Home, which will run from 9-11 a.m. prior to Saturday's parade. In addition to the traditional ham biscuits and Bloody Marys, attendees will enjoy live music in the Polk Home gardens. Pre-sale ticket sales has ended, but $30 tickets will be available at the gate.

First Fridays and live music

Mule Day weekend kicks off with the city's favorite monthly event, First Fridays, which is set to be its biggest throw down of the year prior to Saturday's parade.

The bulk of First Fridays events, as usual, will occur between 5-8 p.m., with vendors, live music and buskers set up around the square. There will also be special sales at the local shops, restaurants and other retailers.

Needle & Grain, 510 N. Garden St., will also host a special Print Your Own Mule Day Bandana event starting at 5 p.m. Friday. Guests will choose from several Mule Day themed designs, with bandanas available for $8 and $5 per print if you bring your own bandana, shirt or other fabric.

This weekend's live music lineup will include:

The Jolly String Quartet at Puckett's at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Columbia

at Puckett's at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Columbia The Wentzel Brothers Band at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom at 7 p.m. Friday, 104 E. 5th St.

at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom at 7 p.m. Friday, 104 E. 5th St. Alex Mabey at Vintage Winery at 5 p.m. Friday, 616 N. Main St.

at Vintage Winery at 5 p.m. Friday, 616 N. Main St. Stephanie Adlington Duo at Vintage Winery at 7 p.m. Friday, 616 N. Main St.

at Vintage Winery at 7 p.m. Friday, 616 N. Main St. Phoenix Rising at The Rebel Bar and Grill at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 307 Riverside Drive

at The Rebel Bar and Grill at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 307 Riverside Drive South Margin at Tuck's Place at 8 p.m. Friday, 102 Depot St.

at Tuck's Place at 8 p.m. Friday, 102 Depot St. Kristin Larkin and Cochise County at Big Shake's from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, 822 S. Main St.

at Big Shake's from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, 822 S. Main St. The Wentzel Brothers Band at Tuck's Place at 1 p.m. Saturday

at Tuck's Place at 1 p.m. Saturday Bald Kernal at The Rebel Bar and Grill at 1:30 p.m. Saturday

at The Rebel Bar and Grill at 1:30 p.m. Saturday Mercury Red at DB's Eats & Beats at 6 p.m. Saturday, 1144 Riverside Drive

at DB's Eats & Beats at 6 p.m. Saturday, 1144 Riverside Drive Ascension at the E.B.G.B. M/C Clubhouse at 9 p.m. Saturday, 1821 S. Main St.

at the E.B.G.B. M/C Clubhouse at 9 p.m. Saturday, 1821 S. Main St. Dust and Daisies at Vintage Winery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday

at Vintage Winery at 6:30 p.m. Saturday Chris Turner with Leah Dunn at The Boondox at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 3543 Highway 431

Mulehouse Party showcases local talent

While this year's Mule Day will be a first for many locals and visitors, it will also be the first time Columbia's latest venue, The Mulehouse, will take part in the festivities.

The Mulehouse, 812 S. High Street, will host a special Mulehouse Party starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The event, which is free to attend, will feature an all-day concert lineup of local bands and singers.

The Mulehouse Party lineup will include:

Damien Boggs

Yonder Grove (who recently released its debut album, "All Is Well")

Buck Sixx

The Bird & The Bear

Tennessee Stills

For more information, as well as a calendar of other upcoming Mulehouse shows, visit www.TheMulehouse.com .

Firefighters Park Fundraiser

On Saturday, Columbia Fire & Rescue will celebrate this year's Mule Day Parade by hosting a special fundraiser at Firefighters Park, located at Fire Station No. 1 at 1000 S. Garden St.

The fundraiser, which starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, will include food trucks, premier parking for attendees, as well as bleacher style seating for the best views of the parade. There will also be live music by Antonio Moraes.

Food trucks will include Wing 1-1 and Ooh La La New Orleans Shaved Ice, who will be set up before and after the parade. VIP tickets include two seats and a nearby parking spot, as well as two exclusive event T-shirts, which will also be available for $25 for non-VIPs.

Tickets range from $20 for general admission and $100 for VIP, and are available at www.EventBrite.com . All proceeds will benefit the Firefighters Park Fund for park maintenance and improvements.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: Downtown Mule Day fun includes First Fridays, Mulehouse parties, fundraisers and more