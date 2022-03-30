"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide."

This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta and ultimately provides a route to Montrose via Highway 50.

At this time, there's no estimated time of reopening, but clean-up is underway. The closure is specified as 10 miles long on the CDOT travel map , from mile marker 46 to mile marker 36.

Rock slides become more common in the spring and are important to watch out for on Colorado's roads. During the freeze-thaw cycle, water can get in cracks of rocks and expand, pushing the rock away from wherever it has been nestled throughout winter. This can eventually result in a rock falling and when one rock falls, more may come with it.

Many rockfall zones are marked on Colorado's roads, showing drivers where caution should be exercised. One good rule of thumb to follow is that if one rock is seen falling or appears to have recently fallen, more may be behind it and the area should be treated as such. Rockfalls hitting vehicles is a rare occurrence, but not unheard of.

Find updates on this closure here .

