ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Zoë Kravitz Called Out Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars, And Is Now Facing Backlash

By Emily Mae Czachor
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a39zv_0euGTxJL00

Zoë Kravitz has shared her take on Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars. The Batman star, who presented at the awards show, called out the King Richard star for "screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage," in two separate posts on Instagram last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SS9gE_0euGTxJL00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Before winning his first Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role at Sunday's ceremony, Will smacked Chris across the face while the comedian was in the midst of presenting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bMuqo_0euGTxJL00
Robyn Beck / AFP via Getty Images

After returning to his seat, he shouted at Chris to "keep my wife's name out your fucking mouth," as the altercation came in retaliation to a "joke" that used Jada Pinkett Smith 's short hairstyle as its punch line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h0khf_0euGTxJL00

Jada explained several months ago that she'd decided to shave her head because of hair loss caused by alopecia.

Handout / A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images, David Livingston / Getty Images

Will has since apologized publicly for his "inexcusable" actions, which sparked widespread debate and a lot of backlash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uz8ge_0euGTxJL00
Doug Peters - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

Well, Zoë called him out on Instagram yesterday in the captions to a couple photos she posted of her Oscars and Vanity Fair after-party gowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O8xXQ_0euGTxJL00
Abc / ABC via Getty Images

"Here's a picture of my dress at the award show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now," she wrote. "And here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show — where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E5iXn_0euGTxJL00
Karwai Tang / Getty Images

Zoë's comments did not go over well, though. While some supported her assessment, others pointed to The Big Little Lies actor's problematic past comments about Will's son, Jaden Smith , and her longtime friendship with fashion designer, Alexander Wang .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEVKw_0euGTxJL00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images

Back in 2013, Zoë called Jaden "handsome" and said she "was always like, 'When you're older, you know, we'll hangout… Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14,'" during an interview with V magazine. Jaden was 14 at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IGxWa_0euGTxJL00

"There were moments that I was hanging out with Jaden and thinking, I can't believe you're 14, I have to check myself, like what I say to you," Zoë told the publication. "He has so much personality and so much swag, he is so much cooler than I am. And he's so handsome, I was always like, When you're older, you know, we'll hangout … Nope, that's inappropriate, you're 14."

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

In addition to resurfacing those remarks about Jaden, many social media users also called out how she took a strong stance against violence at the Oscars, but has stayed silent about sexual misconduct allegations involving her friend and collaborator Alexander Wang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UTogZ_0euGTxJL00
Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Zoë and Alexander have a long history of projects together: He designed her wedding dress in 2019, before model Owen Mooney accused Wang of sexual assault and harassment in December 2020 and prompted others to share similar allegations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMEWZ_0euGTxJL00
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Zoë has yet to comment on the allegations, which Alexander has denied , and still follows the designer on Instagram.

@alexwangny / Via Instagram: @alexwangny

What do you think about all this? Let us know in the comments below.

Comments / 0

BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed

808

Followers

663

Posts

473K+

Views

Related
Complex

Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done

Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Backlash#Vanity Fair#Abc Abc
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Zoë Kravitz' Biggest Fans, Dad Lenny and Stepdad Jason Momoa, Congratulate Her on 'SNL' Appearance

Zoë Kravitz is so loved. No, not by you and me—although yes, that too—but by her sweet family, specifically dad Lenny and stepdad Jason Momoa. After the Batman actress appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Lenny posted a photo of himself kissing his beaming daughter's head and one of them (I think) holding hands on Instagram. He wrote, "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Zoë Kravitz Calls Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's Motorcycle Pic 'Adorable'

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are taking their bond on the road!. On Saturday, the “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” singer posted a photo of him and the Aquaman actor during a motorcycle ride. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz wrote next to the picture that shows Momoa embracing him while they sit on their motorcycles. The love was mutual as the actor chimed in on the comments.
CELEBRITIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

808
Followers
663
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy