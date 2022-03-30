Zoë Kravitz Called Out Will Smith For Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars, And Is Now Facing Backlash

Related
Complex
Steve Harvey Discusses Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, Shares the ‘Man Thing’ Actor Should Have Done
Steve Harvey has now given his take on Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars ceremony. The Judge Steve Harvey and Family Feud host believes the King Richard Oscar-winner “overreacted” to Rock’s G.I. Jane 2 joke directed at Jada Pinkett Smith, who Tuesday welcomed a “season for healing” in a timely Instagram post. Harvey also questioned the circumstances surrounding the slap, arguing that it was a “Hollywood move” due to Smith’s knowledge that Rock would be unable to react in the moment.
Wanda Sykes Reveals What Chris Rock Said To Her After 'Sickening' Oscars Incident
The Oscars co-host also said it was "gross" that Will Smith was allowed to remain for the rest of the ceremony.
Here's Where Chris Rock Went Right After That Will Smith Oscars 2022 Altercation
The show—and after-parties—must go on. Anyone watching the 2022 Oscars would understand if presenter Chris Rock just wanted to go home after completing his duties inside the Dolby Theatre. After all, the comedian didn't exactly expect a slap from Will Smith after delivering a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.
HipHopDX.com
Jada Pinkett's Ex-Lover August Alsina Speaks Out After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Drama
The Internet is still buzzing over Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday (March 27). Celebrities, athletes, musicians and more have chimed in on the drama, but there’s one person who many have been waiting to hear from given his history with the Smith family. R&B...
Chris Rock brings burns to National Board of Review gala: 'Good thing I'm not hosting the Oscars this year'
Chris Rock made a surprise appearance at Tuesday's National Board of Review awards dinner, where he poked fun at Sean Penn, the Oscars and much more.
'G.I. Jane' hairstylist says he doesn't understand why Jada Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at Chris Rock's Oscars joke
Enzo Angileri told Page Six that he thought Jada Pinkett Smith looked regal at the Oscars: "I have never seen her look more beautiful."
'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe
Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
EW.com
Chris Rock's G.I. Jane Oscars joke about Jada Pinkett Smith 'was not in the script,' source says
Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair — which prompted Will Smith to approach the comedian and slap him in the face during Sunday night's Academy Awards — wasn't included in the original script for the ABC telecast, a source close to the situation tells EW. "I...
New Footage From Oscars 2022 Shows Jada Pinkett Smith Seemingly Laugh at Will Smith and Chris Rock Scuffle
A new angle from the 2022 Oscars has viewers asking even more questions about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. In footage taken from the floor of the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Jada Pinkett Smith appears to laugh at her husband’s scuffle with the comedian. In the viral video shared via TikTok, the 50-year-old actress […]
‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’
Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
Complex
Jada Pinkett Smith Shares First Message Since Will Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars
Jada Pinkett Smith has shared a succinct message to social media amid ongoing coverage of her husband Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. “This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” reads the brief but timely post, shared to Instagram on Tuesday.
TODAY.com
Zoë Kravitz reacts to photo of dad Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa’s bromance
Zoë Kravitz simply adores the bromance between her dad Lenny Kravitz and actor Jason Momoa. The 33-year-old, who stars in the blockbuster hit "The Batman," left the sweetest comment on a photo that her father posted of himself and Momoa on Instagram. In the snapshot, the two can be...
Chris Rock breaks down in tears on stage in first show since Will Smith’s Oscars slap & says he’s ‘still processing’ it
CHRIS Rock broke down in tears on stage at his first show since Will Smith's Oscars slap, saying he's "still processing" the incident. Exclusive video obtained by The New York Post showed the comic performing for the first time since the awards scandal, appearing before fans in Boston on Wednesday at a sold-out show.
Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage
We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Director Jane Campion Faces Backlash For Calling Out Venus & Serena Williams In Critics’ Choice Speech
The internet didn’t respond kindly to Jane Campion’s ‘jab’ at the Williams sisters during her ‘Best Director’ acceptance speech. Fans accused Jane of being ‘arrogant,’ ‘self-righteous,’ and ‘insecure.’. UPDATE 3/14: Jane Campion apologized for her comments about Serena and...
Judd Apatow tweeted and then deleted a comment that Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 'could have killed him'
"He could have killed him. That's pure out of control rage and violence," Apatow wrote in a now-deleted tweet.
Video of Jada Pinkett Smith laughing after Will Smith slap surfaces
Jada Pinkett Smith was seen laughing after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock across the face at the 2022 Oscars. A TikTok user shared a video showing the “Red Table Talk” co-host guffawing Sunday night as Smith returned to his seat while Rock said, “Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s–t out of me.”
Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap
Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
Marie Claire
Zoë Kravitz' Biggest Fans, Dad Lenny and Stepdad Jason Momoa, Congratulate Her on 'SNL' Appearance
Zoë Kravitz is so loved. No, not by you and me—although yes, that too—but by her sweet family, specifically dad Lenny and stepdad Jason Momoa. After the Batman actress appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend, Lenny posted a photo of himself kissing his beaming daughter's head and one of them (I think) holding hands on Instagram. He wrote, "To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly."
ETOnline.com
Zoë Kravitz Calls Jason Momoa and Lenny Kravitz's Motorcycle Pic 'Adorable'
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa are taking their bond on the road!. On Saturday, the “Stop Crying Your Heart Out” singer posted a photo of him and the Aquaman actor during a motorcycle ride. “Ride or die. Brothers for life,” Kravitz wrote next to the picture that shows Momoa embracing him while they sit on their motorcycles. The love was mutual as the actor chimed in on the comments.
