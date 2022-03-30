ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Evan Fournier's Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Evan Fournier has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks.

Update: Evan Fournier is now listed as questionable for the contest.

The New York Knicks are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in New York City on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without one of their best players.

Evan Fournier has been ruled out for the contest due to personal reasons, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Knicks (34-42) have won four straight games, but they are still 4.5 games behind the Atlanta Hawks for the tenth seed, which is the final spot in the play-in tournament.

FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

