Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game
Steph Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.View the original article to see embedded media.
The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, but they will remain without their best player.
Steph Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, remains out for Wednesday against the Suns.
His status can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-28 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
Meanwhile, the Suns are the top seed in the west with a 61-14 record in the 75 games that they have played.
