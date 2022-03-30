ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

Steph Curry has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are hosting the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco on Wednesday evening, but they will remain without their best player.

Steph Curry, who has been out since March 16 with a foot injury, remains out for Wednesday against the Suns.

The Warriors come into the game as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-28 record in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak, and just 4-6 in their last ten games overall.

Meanwhile, the Suns are the top seed in the west with a 61-14 record in the 75 games that they have played.

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

