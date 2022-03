BROWNSBORO — The Van Vandals rallied from an 11-run deficit to score a 14-12 win over the Brownsboro Bears on Tuesday in a District 14-4A baseball game. The Vandals scored three runs in the fifth, nine runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to capture the win. After Van went on top 12-11, the Bears tied the game at 12-12 in the bottom of the sixth.

TYLER, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO