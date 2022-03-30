ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Senate gives Gunn another chance to extend health care for new moms

By Isabelle Taft
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTHUs_0euGT7wA00

JACKSON, Miss. ( Mississippi Today ) – Extended Medicaid coverage for new moms is still alive in the state legislature, but barely.

Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, on Tuesday invoked a legislative maneuver that could revive his bill to extend Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a year postpartum.

Speaker Philip Gunn, R-Clinton, had effectively killed the bill earlier this month , despite pleas from physicians and medical experts who say the extended coverage would reduce maternal mortality and improve outcomes for babies and families in a state with the country’s highest infant mortality rate .

Blackwell’s resolution to suspend the rules Tuesday evening passed the Senate with little opposition. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, who presides over the Senate, had pledged to “appeal to (Gunn’s) Christian values ” to try to persuade him to support the postpartum Medicaid extension.

Now, the resolution goes to the House. If the House passes the resolution, the Senate could again take up Blackwell’s bill and eventually send it back to the House.

Mississippi House and Senate approve own redistricting

Gunn cited his opposition to Medicaid expansion when asked why he did not support the bill. But Blackwell’s legislation would not expand Medicaid eligibility; it would extend coverage for people who already qualify.

Blackwell told Mississippi Today on Tuesday night that he’s not optimistic about the legislation’s prospects in the House.

“I hope they take it up, but I believe they’ll just let it die,” he said. “The speaker calls it expansion when it is not.”

Emily Simmons, Gunn’s communications director, said Tuesday night that she could not comment because her office had not had the chance to review Blackwell’s resolution.

“I think there were different views on whether this expands Medicaid,” Gunn told Mississippi Today when the bill died on March 9. “I have been very clear that I oppose Medicaid expansion, and that I believe we should be working to get people off Medicaid as opposed to adding more people to it.”

Several other states that have not expanded Medicaid eligibility under the Affordable Care Act have extended postpartum coverage to at least six months, including Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.

The apparent death of the postpartum Medicaid extension earlier in the session sparked an outcry from doctors and advocates for women’s and infants’ health in Mississippi.

“I feel as if they are playing politics with women’s lives,” Cassandra Welchlin, co-convener and state lead of Mississippi Black Women’s Roundtable, told Mississippi Today.

A 2019 health department report on maternal mortality in the state reviewed every pregnancy-related death in Mississippi from 2013 to 2016. The report found that nearly 40% of all such deaths occurred more than six weeks postpartum.

Mississippi works to set budget after missing deadline

Heart conditions and hypertensive disorders were the two most common causes of death, and Black women in Mississippi are three times likelier than white women to die of pregnancy-related complications.

During the public health emergency due to COVID-19, the federal government has prevented states from kicking people off Medicaid during the pandemic. That has allowed Mississippi moms up to this point to retain coverage after they give birth. But when the emergency declaration expires, likely sometime this year, they will once again lose coverage at 60 days postpartum.

On the Senate floor Tuesday night, Sen. Angela Burks Hill, R-Picayune, asked Blackwell whether he was aware that, since the passage of Obamacare, women could obtain Medicaid coverage without “a doctor’s visit or any test” to demonstrate that they are pregnant.

According to the Mississippi Division of Medicaid, “self-attestation” of pregnancy is sufficient for someone to qualify for coverage if they also meet income requirements. But Medicaid can require verification if information like claims data conflicts with that self-attestation.

“What we could be doing is letting a lot of people get on Medicaid who aren’t pregnant,” Hill said.

“Are you aware this is postpartum? And that occurs after birth?” Blackwell responded.

“Everybody’s about pro-life, and if you’re pro-life, you’d be for this bill,” he continued.

Hill said that she is pro-life and that her church has a relationship with a crisis pregnancy center, which counsel pregnant women not to get abortions.

“Don’t tell me I’m not pro-life because I don’t support this bill,” she said.

Hill and at least five other senators voted against the rules suspension.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

California aims to limit health care costs with new office

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to create a new state office to keep health care prices in check. The proposed Office of Health Care Affordability would order hospitals, doctor’s offices and insurers to keep their costs below a certain level. Anyone who breaks the rules could face a hefty fine. At least four other states have similar offices. But they rarely impose fines, and none would be as comprehensive as California’s office. The California Hospital Association warns there could be unintended consequences. They also say 45% of hospitals are already operating at a loss.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sheridan Media

US Senate Approves Bill To Eliminate Time Changes

The Senate unanimously approved a measure Tuesday (March 15th) that would make daylight saving time permanent across the United States next year. The bipartisan bill, named the Sunshine Protection Act, would ensure Americans would no longer have to change their clocks twice a year. But the bill still needs approval...
SHERIDAN, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi Health
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Senate votes to overturn mask mandate on airplanes, transit

WASHINGTON — The Senate on Tuesday voted 57-40 to overturn a federal requirement that passengers on U.S. airplanes and other modes of public transportation wear masks. The Congressional Review Act measure, introduced by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., is the latest salvo in a fight between congressional Republicans and the Biden administration over public health requirements related to the pandemic, which has killed more than 963,000 Americans to date, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Trump returns to Georgia confronting test of his grip on GOP

COMMERCE, Ga. — In Donald Trump's push to fundamentally reshape the Republican Party, few places are a higher priority than Georgia. The former president has issued highly-coveted endorsements in races ranging from governor to state insurance commissioner. His backing of football legend Herschel Walker essentially cleared a path to the party's nomination for a critical U.S. Senate seat.
GEORGIA STATE
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Kevin Blackwell
WSET

Controversial school voucher bill fails in the Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) – Despite a last-minute amendment and the addition of a house sponsor, a vote on a controversial school voucher bill in the Oklahoma Senate failed late Wednesday. After a lengthy debate on the measure, the vote on the Oklahoma Empowerment Act was held open for more...
EDUCATION
Idaho8.com

Abortion rights bill passes Colorado House

The Colorado House of Representatives on Monday passed legislation that seeks to codify the right to an abortion in the state. The Reproductive Health Equity Act — which cleared the chamber 40-24 — now heads to the state’s Democratic-controlled Senate, where it’s expected to pass. The...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Health Care#State Senate#Affordable Care Act#Medicaid#Christian#Mississippi House
The Independent

Colorado passes law permitting children to play alone outside ‘if they are mature enough’

Children will be allowed to play and walk outside alone in Colorado after a bill was signed into law by governor Jared Polis. Colorado’s governor signed a bill into law on Wednesday to clarify that children could play outside or walk to school without it being considered abuse or neglect. Under the previous law a child was considered neglected if its environment was ‘injurious to the child’s health or welfare”, which led to a spike in complaints against parents It helped contribute to a record 221,000 calls to Colorado’s child abuse hotline last year, the Colorado Sun reported.  Of those,...
KIDS
WIBW

New poll shows Kansans back legislation to improve health care access

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide survey reveals Kansans back legislation to grant patients access to see Advance Practice Registered Nurses (APRNs). House Bill 2279 passed with bipartisan support last week in the Kansas Senate. The bill is aimed at improving health care access and making it more affordable. The...
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Senate
News Break
Politics
Brookings Register

Caring for expectant moms

Lately my teenager has been fascinated by medical dramas. Although my “doctor self” is usually rolling my eyes throughout the program, it’s often a good conversation starter. One recent show featured a pregnant woman who experienced one medical crisis after another. Her kidneys, liver and lungs failed...
BROOKINGS, SD
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy