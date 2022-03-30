ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Ashland schools extends contract with Ohio Association of Public School Employees

By Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHLAND — Ashland City Schools administration inked a one-year extension to its contract with the local chapter of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees on Monday, according to a district news release. The contract was originally set to expire in December 2023. The deal, however, was extended...

