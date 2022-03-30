ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy Perry to narrate authorized Elizabeth Taylor podcast

By ALICIA RANCILIO
 1 day ago
Katy Perry-Elizabeth Taylor-Podcast Elizabeth Taylor appears on May 21, 1992, left, and Katy Perry appears at MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles on Feb. 8, 2019.

NEW YORK — (AP) — Katy Perry is getting into the podcast business, narrating a series about another superstar, Elizabeth Taylor.

“Elizabeth The First,” produced by Perry, House of Taylor and Imperative, is a 10-episode series about Taylor as the original influencer.

Topics include how Taylor negotiated the first $1M salary to star in 1963's “Cleopatra," and the creation of a fragrance empire when celebrity-endorsed productions was not common or popular. Thirty years since its launch, White Diamonds remains a top global fragrance brand.

The podcast will also discuss how Taylor used her celebrity to call attention to HIV/AIDS and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and include rare stories from people who knew her best.

In a statement, Perry says of Taylor, “like most people, I was attracted to her glamour... I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving – all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

Adds the House of Taylor, "We believe wholeheartedly that this take on Elizabeth will resonate with audiences. Her story is timely. And, we’re excited for people to hear about her in a different light and see her the way we do.”

“Elizabeth The First” will debut later this spring on all major podcast platforms. Taylor died in 2011.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

