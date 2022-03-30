Live At 9: MusiCares®: Music on a Mission

Decades after Porter Wagoner sued her for $3 million over breach of contract, Dolly Parton opens up about the fights she had with the late country music singer. While promoting her new book Run Rose Run, Dolly Parton spoke about the fights she had with Porter Wagoner. “Oh God, I used to fight all the time with Porter Wagoner. We were known for, you know, for our disagreements. But he gave me a big hand up and I always appreciated that. But I [also] had always wanted to be my own star. And I said that at the start. I didn’t want to be just a girl singer in somebody else’s group.”

