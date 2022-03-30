Butcher knife found inside car seat at Boston airport

BOSTON ( WWLP ) – TSA officers from Logan International Airport in Boston found a 10-inch long butcher knife inside a car seat at a security checkpoint Monday.

The TSA of New England posted on Twitter Tuesday saying, “We love babies… but not butcher knives!”

The Massachusetts State Police were called to confiscate the knife and the Associated Press reported no one was arrested. Once the knife was taken, the car seat was rescanned and the woman and her baby were able to continue onto their flight.

Credit: TSA

According to the TSA’s website, knives are not allowed in carry-on bags and should be properly stored in a checked bag. Sharp objects should be sheathed or securely wrapped to prevent any injuries.

