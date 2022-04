STATEWIDE–Severe weather is possible for most central and southern Indiana throughout Friday and Saturday. “Rain chances in Indianapolis are around 90%. As you get closer to the Ohio River, some locations down there are under a slight risk for severe weather. There is a stronger chance for some stronger storms there with damaging winds, large hail, and even an isolated tornado can’t be totally ruled out,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO