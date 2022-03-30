ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran perform “Bam Bam” live for the first time

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello and Ed Sheeran sang for a cause when performing their new collaboration “Bam Bam” live for the first time. The duo came together for Tuesday night’s Concert for Ukraine, which aimed to raise money and awareness for ongoing humanitarian efforts in the war torn country. The stage was flooded...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

