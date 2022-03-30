Safe places opening in Clarke County ahead of weather
(WKRG) — The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency will be opening “Safer Places” for those who need a safer area to sit out the storm. Below is a list of areas opening for the storm that will roll through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.Missing Navarre woman’s car found, investigators seek info
Thomasville: Pineview Baptist Church will open the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a safer place. No pets are allowed. Bring medications, snacks, etc.
Jackson: The City of Jackson will open the old armory building on Coffeeville Road Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Bring your own chair, snacks, medication, etc. No pets are allowed.
Grove Hill: Tompkins Baptist Church will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Coffeeville High School will open at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Please bring snacks, medications, pillows, sleeping bags, blankets, phone chargers, etc. No pets.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0