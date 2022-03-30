ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, AL

Safe places opening in Clarke County ahead of weather

By Daniel Heiser
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZeYj0_0euGRF7z00

(WKRG) — The Clarke County Emergency Management Agency will be opening “Safer Places” for those who need a safer area to sit out the storm. Below is a list of areas opening for the storm that will roll through our area Wednesday night into Thursday early morning.

Missing Navarre woman’s car found, investigators seek info

Thomasville: Pineview Baptist Church will open the church fellowship hall at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon as a safer place. No pets are allowed. Bring medications, snacks, etc.

Jackson: The City of Jackson will open the old armory building on Coffeeville Road Wednesday afternoon at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Bring your own chair, snacks, medication, etc. No pets are allowed.

Grove Hill: Tompkins Baptist Church will open at 5 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Coffeeville High School will open at 5 p.m. as a safer place. Please bring snacks, medications, pillows, sleeping bags, blankets, phone chargers, etc. No pets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, AL
Government
City
Grove Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Thomasville, AL
City
Jackson, AL
County
Clarke County, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

LOOK: Tornado in Kemper County, Mississippi

Townsquare Media radio listeners Tom and Cody from Kemper County, Mississippi sent in this video of an unwrapped tornado. This tornado is a part of the system appraoching West Alabama and Tuscaloosa County. The next video shows the damage caused by the same tornado. For the latest severe weather updates,...
KEMPER COUNTY, MS
WMBB

2 dead after Thursday morning severe weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two people are dead after severe weather came through the Gilberts Mill Road area Thursday morning, officials said. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said two mobile homes were destroyed, and the two people were inside one of the mobile homes. Two other people were in the second mobile home, and […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Clarke A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARKE COUNTY At 719 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles southeast of Putnam, or 12 miles west of Thomasville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Clarke County. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Madison County due to high winds

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services, Incorporated (HEMSI), two individuals have been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday. One individual was injured after a falling tree limb struck them in the head in the Five Points area. The other person...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Pineview Baptist Church#Tompkins Baptist Church#Coffeeville High School
WKRG News 5

WATCH: Possible tornado in Washington Co. caught on camera

UPDATE as of 7:30 a.m. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported destroyed homes and downed power lines near the Gilberts Mill Road area. Please use caution when driving through this area. Refrain travel in this area, if possible. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A possible tornado was spotted in the Chipley area Thursday morning […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Crash in Clarke Co., car overturned

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First responders were called to a crash Wednesday, March 30 at Highway 69 in Jackson.  The crash involves at least one overturned car and a tree was reported to be down near the crash.  Emergency Management Agency Director Roy Waite confirmed that people were injured during the crash. Currently, it […]
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Overnight severe weather leaves damage across Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A very active night of severe weather along the Gulf Cost left its marks on Mobile County overnight. The damage reports are still coming in hours after storms moved through the area. A lot of cleanup expected in some communities across the area. Winds and...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVQ

Urgent adoptions needed at Clark County Animal Shelter

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Adoptions are urgently needed at the Clark County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted to social media Friday, saying a lot of new animals were brought in and the shelter is now full. According to the shelter, many of the animals won’t be available until after they can see a vet next week, and many dogs have been at the shelter for a significant amount of time with no interest.
CLARK COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 10:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-18 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Escambia; Okaloosa; Santa Rosa TORNADO WATCH 51 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH COVINGTON CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA OKALOOSA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDALUSIA, ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, CRESTVIEW, DAPHNE, DESTIN, EGLIN AFB, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, FORT WALTON BEACH, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUVERNE, MILTON, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, NICEVILLE, OPP, PACE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, SEMINOLE, AND WRIGHT.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Truck, homes damaged in Milton

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — Damaging storms rolled through Santa Rosa County early Thursday morning. Milton residents awoke to sounds of winds howling and were surprised by the damage caused by powerful, gusty winds. Some gusts could have reached up to 80 miles per hour, according to the First Alert Storm Team. “It was very scary,” […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather damage across southern Mississippi

GREENE & GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — A line of dangerous storms churned across northwest Florida Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. The WKRG News 5 Weather Team tracked the destructive weather, here we’re tracking the damage from the severe weather event. We will continue to update this story as we confirm additional damage. Check back […]
WKRG News 5

Reporting storm damage in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Officials are reminding Escambia County residents of a way to report local storm damage. Officials say Escambia County residents can report storm damage through the Escambia County Citizen Damage Report website. If residents experience storm damage to their property or serious damage to the street due to a […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
ABC Action News

Severe storms pummel South killing at least 2 in Florida

CHIPLEY, Fla. (AP) — Severe storms packing isolated tornadoes and high winds are racing across the Deep South, killing two in the Florida Panhandle and leaving scattered damage to buildings and homes in their path. In Florida, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says two were killed and two injured...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy