New York City, NY

Entries We Love: Jackfruit, 'Lou'

By Elle Mannion
klcc.org
 2 days ago

Jack Braun, the singer-songwriter who performs as Jackfruit, opens their Tiny Desk Contest entry narrating an act of defiance: "I asked you to grow your hair out / So you slept with a girl...

www.klcc.org

loudersound.com

Hardcore Superstar thrust more crotch as Abrakadabra veers toward pastiche

With a band name that’s probably better suited to an adult streaming service, there’s no prize for second-guessing the kind of sleazy, crotch-thrusting rock that Hardcore Superstar have made their remit. At it for 25 years, the Gothenburg quartet obviously owe huge debts to Motley Crue and a...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Watch Rosalía Perform ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ in ‘SNL’ Debut

Following her U.S. talk-show debut earlier this week, Rosalía appeared as a musical guest for the first time on Saturday Night Live. To kick off her set, the Spanish singer delivered a playful performance of her dancehall-tinged track “Chicken Teriyaki,” the third single from her third studio album Motomami.
CELEBRITIES
NPR

Entries We Love: SNACKTIME PHILLY, 'Gotta Get Funky'

Hometown: Philadelphia, Pa. Pairs well with: Pumping yourself up in your room before heading out. SNACKTIME PHILLY's Tiny Desk Contest entry opens with a classic party scene — glasses clinking, pizza boxes stacking, energy building. And within the first few seconds of the intro, you'll be wishing you got an invite to this party. "Gotta Get Funky" is a proposal — a command, really — and the group's high-energy performance makes the title an easy request. Juggling sophisticated solos, impassioned breakdowns and joyful lyrics, SNACKTIME PHILLY takes you on a wonderfully windy journey that never rests in one place too long. Good luck keeping up; this group is always a few steps ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NPR

Entries We Love: Lauren Frihauf, 'Fragments of a Stranger'

Pairs well with: Deciding to reinvent yourself at 4:00 a.m. For this to be Lauren Frihauf's first year old enough to enter the Tiny Desk contest, the maturity in her voice, lyrics and performance is really impressive. As she accompanies herself on a Gretsch guitar, it's easy to get lost in her voice, taking in her mellow tone. Frihauf starts "Fragments of a Stranger'' off simple and gracefully ascends up to a shimmery falsetto that she controls tenderly throughout the performance. The song is an honest confrontation about being lost and not knowing who you are – "I don't know who / I'm looking at / Or what I see / A fragment of a stranger with no self-esteem" – and toward the end, Frihauf finds herself looking for clarity within. "Restore me" she sings, over a vamp that harmonically rises and leaves us floating in a peaceful state of meditation.
BYERS, CO
NPR

Entries We Love: LVNDR, 'Little Alien Tigress of the Sun'

Hometown: Chattanooga, Tenn. Pairs well with: Dimming the lights and bobbing your head to the beat. LVDNR's Tiny Desk contest entry is a vibe, and not only because of singer Maria Jordania's smooth, honeyed voice and clear, light vocal runs. The setting of the video, recorded in a studio in Chattanooga, Tenn. recreates the atmosphere one might find in a small music venue in any city. The mellow, rhythmic instrumentation coming from the keys, bass and drums completes the mood. LVNDR's entry is warm, inviting and perfect for relaxing with a drink in hand.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Lou Sullivan
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: “Daniel” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin

If you’re familiar with iconic duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin, then you know the pair are famed for their songwriting abilities. The two partners in crime have been writing songs together for over 50 years and have come up with all of your favorites over the years, including “Your Song,” “Rocket Man,” “I’m Still Standing,” and more. Not everyone believed in the duo’s ability to produce hits, however. Even their own record label.
MUSIC
UPI News

Phil Collins plays final show with Genesis in London

March 27 (UPI) -- Phil Collins and his rock band Genesis played what they said was their final concert together in London this weekend. Deadline.com reported he 71-year-old vocalist and former drummer, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist Mike Rutherford wrapped up what was titled The Last Domino? Tour at the O2 Arena on Saturday night.
MUSIC
NPR

Entries We Love: Claire Ernst, 'Flowers'

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn. Pairs well with: Choosing yourself when things aren't working out. How many arguments can you have with a significant other before they change their behavior? According to this Tiny Desk Contest entrant, absolutely too many — and she's realized that a few hours of space and a bouquet of flowers can't fix anything in the long term. In "Flowers," Claire Ernst's smooth, soul-filled vocals guide us through a declaration of self-love, filled with Brené Brown-worthy incantations of boundary setting: "F*** all that power and the way that you bend it / I don't want your temporary fix if temporary gifts is all you got to give." I wish we could all summon this level of power and certainty in choosing ourselves first, but Ernst provides a fantastic example.
NASHVILLE, TN
NPR

Entries We Love: Kimiko, 'Hush and a Warning Sign'

Hometown: San Diego, Calif. This is Kimiko's first time entering the Tiny Desk Contest, but you'd never know it. Her demeanor is steady and effortlessly commanding, like her voice, and on "Hush and a Warning Sign," her pleading, siren-like vocals take us deep into her eerily beautiful thoughts. The lyrics feel like riddles, as if Kimiko was the only person meant to understand them – an intimate peek into her vulnerable mind. "But nothing ever really matters when you pretend you're something that you're not / And nothing really matters when you're hung up again on your own thoughts," she sings softly. Kimiko's performance proves you don't need to know the meaning of a song, you just need to feel it, and her entry conjures a full range of feelings: longing, frustration, sadness, passion.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Kerrang

Too Close To Touch vocalist Keaton Pierce has passed away

Keaton Pierce, vocalist of Kentucky post-hardcore band Too Close To Touch, has tragically passed away. A statement posted by the band on social media said that the singer had been dealing "privately" with "a medical condition", and that they are "shaken and saddened and speechless" by their loss. Read the...
KENTUCKY STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Sammy Hagar & the Circle cover Van Halen's Ain't Talkin' 'bout Love – with Michael Anthony on lead vocals

Van Halen's longest-tenured bassist took center stage for a spirited version of the David Lee Roth-era VH classic during the Circle's recent performance in Plant City, Florida. During a typical performance, Sammy Hagar & the Circle run through a fast-paced setlist of Hagar solo hits, some favorites from Hagar's time as the lead singer of Montrose, a few classic rock standards and, of course, a healthy helping of Hagar-era Van Halen cuts.
PLANT CITY, FL
NPR

Entries We Love: Wallace Tallman, 'You Are (Cecilia June)'

Pairs well with: Looking at old family photo albums. "There's nothing in this whole world that you can't do / You're so much stronger than anything life throws you / So even when the storm won't seem to pass through, just sing this tune." Though I don't know for sure who or what they're about, I hear these words and imagine a father's love letter to a newborn daughter, a mantra of affirmations she can return to someday to be reminded who she is. Wallace Tallman's whispery crooning is transportive and cathartic, and when he sings the refrain — "Remember that you are Cecilia June" — for the final time, the feeling is like a satisfied painter reveling in the glory of a completed canvas. It's a muted, lullaby-like performance, just a few simple guitar chords played to a blurry camera lens, but it brought me to tears.
CHICAGO, IL
NPR

Entries We Love: Mother Muerte, 'Al Mas Allá'

Hometown: Vallejo, Calif. With an opening closeup shot of skulls and a droning guitar riff eventually accompanied by teasing snare, Mother Muerte carefully and eerily sets the tone for the mystical journey the band is about to take you on. A slow widening shot opens up the frame as, finally, the masked faces of our guides are revealed, and we see the skulls occupying what looks like a tiny-desk-as-ofrenda setup.
VALLEJO, CA
NPR

Entries We Love: Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars, 'White Knuckle, Black Lung'

With the melancholy wail of the fiddle and the catch of Caleb Bailey's voice, "White Knuckle, Black Lung" paints a portrait of a man whose hurt can't be hidden. Explaining that "Paw never fought in the army / But he was always at war," Bailey shares the isolation at the end of a lifetime of hard labor in the valley of tears. But rather than demand the healing of a sadness that might be too deep to fix, Caleb Bailey & The Bottom Dollars meet the man where he is. The band captures the heartache with empathy and grace, sharing in the sorrow as they sing: "Folgers in the mornin' / Bonded whiskey by night / Cough drops and Tylenol / Anything to help him get by."
LEXINGTON, KY
NPR

Entries We Love: Rebirth Canal, 'AI'

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif. Pairs well with: Sitting down to start a new creative project. Rebirth Canal describes its entry as vocal jazz fusion, but there really isn't a box that can fit this performance. It's jazz, it's electronic, it's world, it's postmodern — but above all, it's surprising. The group's first Tiny Desk Contest submission, "AI," builds with craft and intrigue: Beginning with syncopated syllables chanted over a simple electronic beat, the seeming nonsense sounds invite the listener to linger and wonder. The performance ramps up as phrases begin to lock and loop into place, the camera panning to capture layering instruments. The EWI (electronic wind instrument) particularly stands out, tying genres together with a unique and memorable melody. The real showstopper, though, is the dog sitting contently in the middle of it all, absorbing the surrounding soundscape and making us wish we were there, too.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Ultimate Classic Rock

Ann Wilson Shares Swaggering New Single ‘A Moment in Heaven’

Heart singer Ann Wilson has released a swaggering new solo single titled "A Moment in Heaven" off her upcoming solo album Fierce Bliss. The song is anchored by a muscular, swinging groove and crunchy guitar riffs, as Wilson sings of a starry-eyed hopeful who moves to Hollywood with dreams of fame and fortune but gets quickly yanked back to reality. "'A Moment In Heaven' tells the story of a one-hit-wonder in the star-maker machinery of Hollywood: the sublime cruelty of transient fame," the singer said in a statement.
MUSIC
NPR

Books We Love: Recommendations for love stories

The latest edition of NPR's Books We Love project rounded up hundreds of book recommendations from critics, writers and NPR journalists to try to give you just the read you're looking for. Today, we're talking about the love story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

