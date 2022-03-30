Spread of wildfire stopped in Pawnee Co.; crews still working

On a recent cold morning in the steep hills outside Healdsburg, a team of volunteers with Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Fire Forward program managed a controlled burn. The program is designed, in the words of its founders, to bring a unique blend of science-based program design and community organizing to fire prevention and management. Fire Forward volunteers receive training for certification on a hand crew officially known as a Type 2 Wildland Firefighter. That allows them to participate in controlled burns, also known as prescriptive fire. "It's just kind of fun to see how enthusiastic the groups are." Volunteer Chris Arai said. "I get this mailing list and go to sign up on the spread, but by the time I get to it, I'm like way down in the waiting list."

