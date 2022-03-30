Biden receives second COVID-19 booster shot on camera
President Biden received his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday, administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit. "Didn't hurt a bit,"...www.foxnews.com
President Biden received his second COVID-19 booster shot on camera Wednesday, administered by a member of the White House Medical Unit. "Didn't hurt a bit,"...www.foxnews.com
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1