Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Reminds Residents to Respond to 2022 Boston Annual Resident Listing

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 2 days ago

Initiative aims to count all Boston residents and ensure equitable distribution of City services

The City of Boston’s Election Department is reminding residents of the importance of responding to the Boston Annual Resident Listing. The 2022 Boston Annual Resident Listing helps provide information for the fair planning and distribution of City services. The information collected is used to provide access to a fair jury and helps maintain an accurate and up to date voter list.

Registered voters must respond to the Boston Annual Resident Listing in order to keep their registration active. Residents can check their voting status or register to vote at https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ovr/.

The Annual Resident Listing does not register one to vote. Residents can register to vote online, in-person at the Boston Election Department, or by calling (617) 635-8683 (VOTE) to have a form mailed to them.

Included with the 2022 Boston Annual Resident Listing is the City of Boston Childcare Survey. The survey, created by the Mayor’s Office of Women’s Advancement is a first-in-the-nation approach to collecting data on the needs of parents with children ages 0-5. Residents can fill out the Childcare Survey and return it with their response to the Boston Annual Resident Listing in the prepaid envelope provided or online at www.boston.gov/childcare-survey.

How to respond:

  • By mail: Residents can return the completed forms to the Election Department using the prepaid envelope that is provided to all households as part of the mailing.
  • Respond online: Visit Boston.gov/census to respond to the Boston Annual Resident Listing. Translations are available online in Spanish, Chinese, and Vietnamese. The website includes a link to the optional Childcare Survey.
  • Printable mail-in version: If for any reason residents did not receive the Boston Annual Resident Listing or if the mailing was misplaced, a printable version is available online at Boston.gov/census or by calling (617) 635-8683 (VOTE).
  • Call the Election Department: Residents can call (617) 635-8683 (VOTE), Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., to speak to a representative about completing the census.

