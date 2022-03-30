ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Adams, Wilkinson by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-31 20:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 48 hours...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Where the Most Weather Warnings Are Issued in the U.S.

We examined 10 years of warnings issued by the NWS to find which offices issue the most. Due to severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings, most are in the South. We also broke down the most warnings issued for flooding, winds, winter weather and extreme temperatures. The National Weather Service issues...
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
#Flood#Mississippi River#Extreme Weather
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Severe weather is expected today

Wednesday starts out breezy but thunderstorms roll in by the afternoon and evening. “Wednesday starts out a little breezy, but dry. Most of the day remains dry until late in the afternoon and early evening when severe t-storms move in.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Porter by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 18:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Porter A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR PORTER COUNTY At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Chesterton, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD..65 to 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Portage, Valparaiso, Chesterton, South Haven, Porter, Burns Harbor, Ogden Dunes, Town of Pines, Beverly Shores, Wheeler and Dune Acres. This includes... Valparaiso University, Indiana Dunes State Park, and Porter County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstates Indiana I-80 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 22 and 37. Indiana I-94 between mile markers 17 and 32. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
PORTER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Porter by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 20:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities...and use caution while driving. Please report snow accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the teens. Wind chills are expected to be near zero.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 21:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM TUESDAY * WHAT...Difficult travel conditions above 7,000 feet. Snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with 10 to 15 inches above 8,500 feet. * WHERE...The snow level will fall to 5500 feet late tonight. The strongest winds will be near the ridge tops and along the desert slopes through early this evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times due to fog and blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For road condition information in California...enter 8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or 9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Abbeville, Anderson, Cherokee, Chester, Greater Greenville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 16:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Abbeville; Anderson; Cherokee; Chester; Greater Greenville; Greater Oconee; Greater Pickens; Greenville Mountains; Greenwood; Laurens; Oconee Mountains; Pickens Mountains; Spartanburg; Union; York BREEZY CONDITIONS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AGAIN SUNDAY .Red Flag Warning remains in effect this evening. Confidence is sufficient for Red Flag criteria in a portion of western North Carolina, near the French Broad River, that a second warning has been issued for that area on Sunday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA * AFFECTED AREA...The counties of Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, York, Rabun, Anderson, Abbeville, Laurens, Union (SC), Chester, Habersham, Stephens, Greenwood, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Avery, Alexander, Iredell, Davie, Yancey, Mitchell, Swain, Catawba, Rowan, Graham, Jackson, Macon, Cleveland, Lincoln, Gaston, Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union NC, Caldwell, Burke, McDowell, Rutherford, and Polk. This includes the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. * WINDS...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...As low as 13 percent. * FUEL MOISTURE...Already as low as 6 to 10 percent in several observing locations. * IMPACTS...Outdoor fires may easily grow out of control under these conditions.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland New Hanover by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-02 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Inland New Hanover COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...The lower Cape Fear River including downtown Wilmington. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...The lowest portions of USS North Carolina Road and Battleship Road begin to observe minor coastal flooding. Water begins to spread out of storm drains onto Water Street just south of Market Street in downtown Wilmington. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Affected areas listed are based on average tide conditions. Additional locations may experience flooding during periods of heavy rainfall, high winds, or other factors. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Cape Fear River at Wilmington MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.8 ft, Major 10.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.8 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 5.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 01/11 PM 5.7 1.0 0.5 N/A Minor 02/11 AM 5.4 0.7 0.7 N/A None 03/12 AM 6.1 1.4 1.0 N/A Minor 03/12 PM 5.3 0.6 0.8 N/A None 04/12 AM 5.8 1.1 0.8 N/A Minor
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 23:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Casey; Clark; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Washington; Woodford Gusty Showers and Isolated Thunderstorms with Small Hail Gusty showers and isolated thunderstorms have developed and will continue to push through portions of southern Indiana and central Kentucky overnight. Wind gusts could range from 40 to 50 mph in the stronger showers or storms. Hail up to the size of pennies may also be possible in the strongest storms. These gusty showers and isolated storms should push east of the region over the next few hours.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 11:33:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT ABOVE 6000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 6000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Isolated amounts around 15 inches possible over the highest elevations. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada above 6000 feet. * WHEN...Until Midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

