Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Of all the ways to consume hemp-derived CBD, drinking it has to be one of the tastiest. You can now find the plant compound (which has a pretty neutral, earthy flavor on its own) tucked into sweet teas, fizzy sodas, and smooth cold brews. These CBD-infused drinks may go down easy—but do they actually deliver any benefits? Here's what experts have to say.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 HOURS AGO