Happy, happy, happy!

Bartenders Tanya Wheeler, left, and Lisa Lelek talk to a customer at the bar at Mr. G's Restaurant Monday, March 28, 2022.(Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

If you're returning to the office now that COVID seems mostly at bay, or you're one of the hundreds of folks who have moved into the new apartments sprouting up weekly in New London, you might be in need of a spot to have a Happy Hour drink. Well, New London has plenty. And while it's hard to single out a few, we did so you won't have to try them all, although that could be fun.

Our criteria: friendly service, good selection of beer, wine and spirits, and tasty, reasonably priced food in case you're hungry.

First, let's stop at Hot Rod's Cafe on Bank Street. Rod Cornish has survived all the downturns in the city because he has a winning formula: great craft beer on tap, professional bartenders and the best wings around. Fun and comfortable place to spend a couple of hours.

Now off to the Social, a relative newcomer on the scene. If you haven't been, everything will be a surprise, from the 50 (!) craft beers on tap to the beautifully renovated space on Bank Street, and the creative work in the kitchen, like Tofu nuggets and Memphis fish & chips, to entertainment, like Funk on Thursdays, that you won't find elsewhere. It's called a Bar + Kitchen because, well, it's hip.

Finally, a visit to another city veteran, Mr. G's, on Williams Street. The small bar area is a place for mostly regulars, but they're friendly and will welcome you. If you want a seat at the bar, however, get there early. You might be sitting next to a lawyer, teacher or a reporter. Bartenders are friendly pros, and the food, from the grinders and pizza to the Italian dinners, is superb.

Hot Rod's Cafe, 114 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at noon on Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday; 860-447-2320.

Social Bar + Kitchen, 208 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. on weekends; 860-442-6900.

Mr. G's Restaurant, 452 Williams St., New London, opens at 11 a.m. daily; 860-447-0400.