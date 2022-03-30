ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Happy, happy, happy!

By Tim Cotter
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThxPh_0euGO39n00
Bartenders Tanya Wheeler, left, and Lisa Lelek talk to a customer at the bar at Mr. G's Restaurant Monday, March 28, 2022.(Sarah Gordon/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

If you're returning to the office now that COVID seems mostly at bay, or you're one of the hundreds of folks who have moved into the new apartments sprouting up weekly in New London, you might be in need of a spot to have a Happy Hour drink. Well, New London has plenty. And while it's hard to single out a few, we did so you won't have to try them all, although that could be fun.

Our criteria: friendly service, good selection of beer, wine and spirits, and tasty, reasonably priced food in case you're hungry.

First, let's stop at Hot Rod's Cafe on Bank Street. Rod Cornish has survived all the downturns in the city because he has a winning formula: great craft beer on tap, professional bartenders and the best wings around. Fun and comfortable place to spend a couple of hours.

Now off to the Social, a relative newcomer on the scene. If you haven't been, everything will be a surprise, from the 50 (!) craft beers on tap to the beautifully renovated space on Bank Street, and the creative work in the kitchen, like Tofu nuggets and Memphis fish & chips, to entertainment, like Funk on Thursdays, that you won't find elsewhere. It's called a Bar + Kitchen because, well, it's hip.

Finally, a visit to another city veteran, Mr. G's, on Williams Street. The small bar area is a place for mostly regulars, but they're friendly and will welcome you. If you want a seat at the bar, however, get there early. You might be sitting next to a lawyer, teacher or a reporter. Bartenders are friendly pros, and the food, from the grinders and pizza to the Italian dinners, is superb.

Hot Rod's Cafe, 114 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, at noon on Sunday, and closed Monday and Tuesday; 860-447-2320.

Social Bar + Kitchen, 208 Bank St., New London, opens at 4 p.m. during the week and 11 a.m. on weekends; 860-442-6900.

Mr. G's Restaurant, 452 Williams St., New London, opens at 11 a.m. daily; 860-447-0400.

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Returning Blizzard Is Inspired By A Popular Festival Food

When you think of carnivals, you probably think of carousels, games, fried food, and, of course, cotton candy. No day at the fair can be complete without a helping of this sweet, colorful, sugar-spun treat. And now, fans of Dairy Queen will be able to enjoy this iconic festival flavor without having to spend a day at the fairgrounds. The popular ice cream chain will be helping to ring in the warmer weather this year with the return of its limited-edition Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, which will be April's Blizzard of the Month (via Instagram). This Blizzard puts the classic flavor of cotton candy into the brand's signature soft serve, which then gets topped off with colorful "cotton candy sprinkles," per Dairy Queen. As the finishing touch, the treat is served upside down for maximum flavor and enjoyment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New London, CT
Food & Drinks
New London, CT
Lifestyle
95.3 MNC

New Upton Kitchen owners announced

The Uptown Kitchen in Heritage Square has new owners. Earlier this month former owner Jonathan Lutz sold the popular breakfast and lunch spot after 15 years. Now we know Quality Dining was the buyer. That company is best known for their Burger King and Papa Vino’s Italian Kitchen locations.
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Sub Shop Announces Abrupt Closure

A popular sub shop in the Lehigh Valley has announced that it will be closing its doors for good at the end of March. SubStation on Nazareth Pike Road in Nazareth made the announcement on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 26. “Thank you to all our loyal customers for...
ECONOMY
Mashed

Mike's Hard Reveals The Fate Of Their Seltzer Drinks - Exclusive

Hard seltzers have had a lot of hype these past few years, and brands are continuing to hop on the trend, making them even more popular. This summer will have no shortage of new and exciting flavors as canned cocktails remain an easy go-to drink. Mike's Hard Lemonade knows this all too well with the company's famous single serve options seen at so many beach parties and outdoor barbecues.
Eater

The Ironic Thing About Inflation Is That It Makes Chocolate Bars Shrink

The more things change, the more Dairy Milk chocolate bars shrink while the price stays the same. Mondelez, whose 2021 net revenues were around 29 billion dollars, will shrink the 200g Dairy Milk down to 180g while keeping the price steady at £2, blaming a combination of rising production costs and inflation for the decision. The company said:
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Rod#Bartenders#Beer#Food Drink#Covid#Social#Tofu Nuggets#Memphis Fish
Food & Wine

Natty Light Vodka Is So Popular It's Going Nationwide

One of the big selling points of Natural Light is that it's available. You can't always get a can of your favorite local lager, but if you walk into a store, and all you want is cheap beer, usually you can find Natty Light — occasionally in insanely large boxes — and it checks both the cheap and the beer boxes.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Dunkin's Latest Collab Has Nothing To Do With Donuts

In addition to developing a tagline worthy of an emotional advertising pitch on "Mad Men," Dunkin' certainly seems to be keen on marketing to younger audiences. The coffee and donut giant has tried everything from an experimental collaboration with the Boston-based beer company Harpoon Brewery (remember that blueberry donut IPA they released last year?) to a newfangled alliance with TikTok superstar Charli D'Amelio.
FOOD & DRINKS
hunker.com

The Best New Nonalcoholic Beverages to Try Right Now

The nonalcoholic beverage movement has been growing rapidly over the past few years as more and more people decide to cut down on intoxicating liquids or stop drinking booze altogether. There are lots of reasons someone might make the choice to abstain from alcohol, whether it's for a night or forever, and a lot of them have been illuminated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
DRINKS
Motley Fool

Could Wingstop Be the Next Domino's Pizza?

The company has several similarities to the largest pizza chain in the world. Beneficial consumer habits created during the pandemic may be here to stay. If locations quadruple, as management expects, the stock's returns could also mirror the pizza giant. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are Loving These Unexpected Popcorn Flavors

A ton of popcorn flavor variations have popped up over the years. Diners who have gotten tired of regular buttered popcorn have experimented with parmesan popcorn, garlic herb popcorn, and even truffle popcorn, per Insanely Good. Others have tried out sweet combinations and had luck with birthday cake popcorn, Snickers popcorn, and marshmallow popcorn (via Top Teen Recipes). The flavor floodgates have truly opened for this snack in recent years, and Aldi plans to join the fray with one of its latest offerings that has social media buzzing.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Isla Chiu

Review: Dunkin' Chocolate Croissant

I was skeptical when Dunkin' announced that they were adding chocolate croissants to the menu. The chain has a hit or miss record when it comes to adding new drinks and food, and many of the chain's products have left me unimpressed.
LivingCheap

Mother’s Day freebies and deals 2022

If you purchase through our link to Groupon we may receive a small commission (at no additional cost to you). Treat Mom to a meal out on Mother’s Day (May 8, 2022), and treat the whole family by snagging a Mother’s Day freebie or deal to lower the bill.
RETAIL
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
201
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy