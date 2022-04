It's been about two years since Apple launched the second-gen iPhone SE, and as of now its successor, the iPhone SE 2022, is here. Rumors had been floating around about a refreshed iPhone SE for a while, but now that it's official you may be looking to replace your current iPhone SE with a new one. And it might not cost as much as you think. Carriers and retailers have rolled out plenty of great deals for the new release, with some even allowing you to get the new phone totally free with eligible trade-ins and qualifying data plans.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO