ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL wide receiver relocations: How will Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Allen Robinson fare on new teams?

By James Jones
NFL
 1 day ago

The new league year has produced quite a shuffle at the wide receiver position. With that in mind, NFL Network analyst and nine-year NFL wideout James Jones evaluates the recent relocations of 10 WRs, examining how each player will fare with his new team in 2022. Who will ball out? Whose...

www.nfl.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey Names His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

Fresh off helping the Los Angeles Rams go on a playoff run and win the Super Bowl, star defensive back Jalen Ramsey has a new perspective on the game’s top wide receivers. Ramsey revealed his list of the top-five NFL wide receivers this week during a podcast episode. Two of the five are his teammates.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Arizona State
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Fans Aren’t Happy With The Chiefs

With the NFL Draft just a month away, the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video discussing this year’s tight end class. The caption for this video sparked a debate because it said: “We already have the G.O.A.T. …but could we add another tight end in the draft?”
NFL
The Spun

Look: Jalen Ramsey’s Comment On Trevon Diggs Is Going Viral

Each earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2021, Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Cowboys corner Trevon Diggs were considered the best two lock-down players in the NFL this past season. So, who is the better corner: Ramsey or Diggs?. Ramsey doesn’t appreciate these comparisons. Not because he doesn’t respect Diggs, but...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bengals showing big interest in 2022 NFL draft TEs

With C.J. Uzomah out and Hayden Hurst in, the Cincinnati Bengals have some stability at the tight end position. But that hasn’t stopped them from potentially dipping into the position pool during next month’s draft. The Bengals have been linked to two players at the position, including arguably...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Jaylen Waddle
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Wants To Return Punts: NFL Fans React

The Miami Dolphins landed arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL when they traded for Tyreek Hill, but the six-time Pro Bowler wants to do more than that. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters this week that the first request Hill made after arriving in Miami was to return punts.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: First-round order, top three needs for all 32 teams

This is a look at the order for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft (April 28-30), along with the top three needs for all 32 teams. The order for picks 1-18 was determined by record, using strength of schedule as a tiebreaker. The order for playoff teams (19-32 in the order) was determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#American Football#Nfl Network#Green Bay Packers Adams#Fresno State#Raiders#Patriots#Tds Old
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Has Message For Bruce Arians After Retirement

Rob Gronkowski took to Twitter on Friday morning, but not because of an update on his football future. The entire NFL community is awaiting an answer from Gronk regarding his future in the NFL. The all-time great, in the meantime, is having some fun teasing fans lately. On Friday morning,...
NFL
NFL

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'definitely need to get some speed' at receiver

The Green Bay Packers traded top receiver ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to Las Vegas and subsequently watched ﻿Marquez Valdes-Scantling﻿ sign in Kansas City. In a week, poof, two of their top receivers were on other clubs. Speaking on Tuesday from the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBC Chicago

NFL Draft 2022: 10 Cornerbacks Bears May Target With Their Picks

10 cornerbacks Bears may target in 2nd round and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles first addressed the media he conveyed the importance of building the Bears roster through the draft. Heading into 2022, no position needs more bolstering than the cornerback group. The team needs to not only find an outside corner to play opposite Jaylon Johnson, but they need a reliable slot corner as well, as the slot corner is one of the most important positions in Matt Eberflus’ defense. Kindle Vildor and Thomas Graham will each have the opportunity to show their new coaches that they’ve grown over the past year, but the team will certainly want to bring in serious competition at the group as well. While Eberflus’ scheme largely relies on zone concepts, corners will be asked to play man coverage at times too. They’ll also always be expected to chip in on run defense, so that will be an important trait to look for in potential draft prospects.
NFL
NFL

Move The Sticks Podcast: Odds teams in the first round take a QB

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the passing of a rule which now guarantees a possession in overtime for both teams in the playoffs. Then for the rest of the podcast, the pair go through each team with a first-round pick that could take a quarterback and give a percentage chance of them taking a QB.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy