ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Man who murdered Halifax County toddler killed in prison attack: officials

By Michael Prunka
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FH8ZX_0euGNC3I00

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A man imprisoned in North Carolina for murdering a 2-year-old in 2014 was killed in an assault Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in the housing area at the Bertie Correctional Institutio n in Windsor just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but he died less than a half hour later, a news release from Department of Public Safety spokesperson John Bull said.

Three other prisoners were hurt in the group assault. They were taken to an outside medical facility with injuries that were described as non-life-threatening, the release said.

The attack led to a modified lockdown at the prison. No staff members were injured, officials said.

The murder of Dy’Unanna Anderson

Semajs Short was about five years into a 31-year sentence for second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to the 2014 murder of 2-year-old Dy’Unanna Anderson in Halifax County, reports said .

Short was 17 years old at the time of the murder. According to reports, the girl’s murder was in retribution for the murder of a 15-year-old, Keyuon Garner, which happened earlier in the same evening.

According to reports from the courtroom, Short and another person stood on an air conditioning unit outside a room where the child and her grandmother, Catherine Price, slept. Dy’Unanna was killed and Price was shot several times.

Price had a bullet lodged in her skull and had to be revived twice, according to RRSpin.

Short was one of four people arrested days after the deadly shooting.

“This was a horrendous event which shocked our entire community especially when it involved the murder of an innocent 2-year-old girl and the attempted murder of her grandmother. It is my job as district attorney to hold people accountable for their actions and their roles in certain crimes.

“Our homes are where we should feel safe and when events like this occur, it shakes our sense of security in the sanctity of our own homes. My first duty as district attorney is to protect the public and the citizens of Halifax County from further harm from these individuals.”

District Attorney Valeria M. Asbel’s 2017 statement

Short’s five years in prison

Semajs Short was convicted of second-degree murder on April 3, 2017 and admitted into prison the following day. He was to spend at least 25 years in prison and was projected to be released on July 31, 2044, according to DPS records.

Records showed that Short had more than two dozen infractions during his almost five years behind bars. Many were violent in nature, such as fighting with weapons and gang involvement. He had also been in trouble for lock tampering.

The most recent of Short’s infractions was for having a banned communication device.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WNCT
WNCT

19K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Prison#Shooting#North Carolina#Housing#Public Safety#Department Of
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

'This is extremely dangerous': Outer Banks town asks tourists to stop leaving giant holes on the beach

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Firefighters along North Carolina's Outer Banks are asking beachgoers to stop leaving giant holes along the shore when they leave. The Kill Devil Hills Fire Department posted two photos of large holes that were left unfilled on the beach last week. Firefighters got a call from someone about a large hole along North Virginia Dare Trail about a massive hole near the water.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
NBC4 Columbus

Man convicted of murder in 1998 freed from prison

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man sentenced to prison in 1998 for murder has been released after two people recanted their testimony that he was the shooter. Marvell Dixon was convicted of aggravated murder and felonious assault in 1998 for the killing of Douglas Harvey and for shooting Ervin Nixon. Court records state Harvey and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Beast

Adoptive Parents Accused of Murdering ‘Precious’ Little Boys Months Before They Vanished

Two little boys in California were dead for at least three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing in December 2020, authorities announced. Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Wednesday, Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said the remains of 4-year-old Orrin West and 3-year-old Orson West, whose birth names were Classic and Cinsere Pettus, have not been located.
KERN COUNTY, CA
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy