Texas State

Prevent the Spread of Oak Wilt in Texas This Spring

By Tx A&M Forest Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarch 30, 2022 – Oak wilt is one of the deadliest tree diseases in the United States, killing millions of trees in 76 counties of Central, North and West Texas, and we can help prevent it from spreading. Prevention is key to stopping the spread of oak wilt....

CW33

Where to find Texas wildflowers this Spring

DALLAS (KDAF) — It is officially Spring and that means you get to take advantage of the beautiful nature that Texas has to offer. Don’t know where to go? Travel Texas has you covered with a handy list of where to find some beautiful Texas wildflowers:. Texas Bluebonnet...
TEXAS STATE
Laredo Morning Times

Texas wildfires continue to spread across the state

High winds, low humidity and extreme dry conditions continue to set the stage for wildfires across Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 11 counties to use all available state resources to respond to the fires. The 11 counties span from south of the state to north close to Fort Worth including Brooks, Brown, Coleman, Comanche, Eastland, Grayson, Mason Potter, Randall Reynolds and Williamson counties.
TEXAS STATE
US105

Runaway Flamingo Found In Texas 17 Years Later…With His Other Family

A real-life story involving two flamingos is giving me Life vibes. The movie "Life" starring Eddie Murphy and Martin Lawrence from 1999, that is. The comedy classic was about two men who were wrongly accused of a murder that happened in the 1930s. The two served over 60 years in prison before they finally escaped in their 90s by faking their own deaths after a fire.
TEMPLE, TX
#Oak Trees#Oak Wilt#Beetles#Insect#White Oaks
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
KTAL

PHOTOS: Storm damage across East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Several areas in East Texas were hit hard by severe weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. KETK has compiled photos of storm damage from areas across East Texas. If you have any photos of storm damage, you can send them here. Harrison County. Houston County.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Texas ‘Twister Teen’ Gets New Chevy After Viral Spinout Amid Storm

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Days after he and his truck were tossed and turned by a Texas tornado, 16-year-old driver Riley Leon is getting a new ride. Leon was on his way home from a job interview Monday when he and his red Chevrolet Silverado were caught on video being thrown around by a tornado in Elgin, a suburb of Austin. The video shows the Silverado being thrown in the air, turning on its side and finally flipping back on its wheels before Leon is seen driving away. On Thursday, Chevrolet took to social media to announce that they, along with Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet of Fort Worth, are donating a 2022 Silverado 1500 LT All Star Edition in Cherry Red to Leon and his family. “We are thankful Riley is safe, commend his driving skills during a frightening situation, and our hearts are with other families in Texas that have been affected by these storms,” the post said. Chevrolet also announced that Chevy Cares is donating $50,000 to the American Red Cross Disaster Relief Fund. In an interview with CBS News, Leon said he was grateful “God gave me another chance because better things are gonna come in the future.”
TEXAS STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

This devastating disease is preventable, but Texas leads the nation in new cases

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas is leading the nation in new cases of a devastating and completely preventable disease: congenital syphilis. Congenital syphilis refers to cases of syphilis that are passed from a mother to child during pregnancy. Left untreated, the disease can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and early infant death. For the children who do survive, untreated syphilis can lead to meningitis and other brain infections, blindness and deafness, liver disease, severe anemia and more, said Dr. Kjersti Aagaard, an expert in obstetrics and infectious diseases.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC News

Wildfires spread through parts of central Texas, prompting evacuations

Crews are working to contain rapidly spreading wildfires that have scorched thousands of acres and prompted evacuations in parts of central Texas. By early Friday morning, the Eastland Complex fire, a blaze that formed Thursday after a number of smaller fires converged, had burned through more than 39,800 acres of land in Eastland County, the Texas A&M Forest Service said in an update.
TEXAS STATE

