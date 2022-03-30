ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King, NC

Chamber hosts annual business awards

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKING — The Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet last week, pausing to honor business leaders from the past year. The Piedmont Natural Gas Business Leader of the Year went to LTD Lawn & Garden, and more specifically to Tim Tuttle, who passed away in late...

Times Gazette

Highland County Chamber annual dinner is May 12

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce will host its annual meeting and dinner on Thursday, May 12, at The Lake View Loft Event Venue. “This event allows chamber members and community leaders to gather, network and enjoy a laid-back evening in the country with a first-rate meal prepared by some of the area’s best caterers and restaurants,” Jamie Wheeler, executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “Attendees will enjoy exquisite hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and some fresh air at The Lake View Loft Event Venue, located at 10215 Jones Rd. outside of Hillsboro. This year’s event, titled Hats Off to Our Members, will celebrate the accomplishments of the Highland County Chamber and recognize the many hats worn by the chamber membership. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat as prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories.”
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
KGLO News

US Chamber of Commerce awards Mason City Chamber with a Five-Star rating

MASON CITY — The United States Chamber of Commerce has awarded the Mason City Chamber of Commerce with its designation of “Accredited with 5 Stars” for its sound policies, effective organizational procedures, and positive impact on the community. Local chambers are rated as accredited, three stars, four stars or five stars, with five stars being the highest honor and is reserved for organizations that exhibit excellence in all aspects. The final determination is made by the Accrediting Board, which is comprised of U. S. Chamber board members.
MASON CITY, IA
City
King, NC
Romesentinel.com

Credit union to host Rome Chamber Business After Hours event

ROME — GPO Federal Credit Union will host the next Rome Area Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24, at the credit union’s newest branch at 1701 N. James St. Guests will learn about GPO’s financial services, tour the new...
ROME, NY
explore venango

Venango Chamber to Host Business After-Hours Mixer on March 31

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Venango Area Chamber of Commerce will host a “Business After Hours Mixer” on Thursday, March 31. The event is from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The mixer will help benefit the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) launch Child Abuse Awareness Month in April as well as spread the word about their Super Hero Run scheduled for April 2.
OIL CITY, PA
