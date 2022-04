The New York Giants possess a fantastic opportunity to build their roster with two top-ten picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The expectation is that the Giants will address arguably their two biggest needs with these picks: offensive line and pass-rusher. However, options are plentiful for New York. Their roster could use improvement in a variety of places. This year’s draft class in particular is rich in cornerback talent with numerous prospects set to be drafted in the first round. The rumor mill is swirling and it seems like the Giants could end up taking cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner with one of their top-ten picks.

