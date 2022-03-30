ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

When and where are tornadoes most common in Texas?

By Christopher Adams
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EePOp_0euGLw8w00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Lone Star State is no stranger to tornadoes. March 2022 s outbreak is a good reminder of that.

More than 9,500 tornadoes were reported in Texas between 1950 and 2021, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). KXAN dug through the data to find out when and where tornadoes are most common in Texas.

NOAA data shows 9,535 tornadoes were reported statewide between Jan. 1, 1950 and Dec. 31, 2021.

The NOAA data splits tornadoes into multiple “segments.” If a tornado crosses a county or state line, it begins a new segment. Therefore, long-track tornadoes that are on the ground for an extended period of time may technically be counted more than once, if it crosses into a new county.

The most tornadoes reported in a single year was 258 in 2015, including the largest outbreak in Central Texas history . A total of 16 tornadoes touched down in the area over Memorial Day weekend, the strongest being an EF-2 twister in Milam County.

Only 13 tornadoes were reported statewide in 1952, the fewest for any year.

The graph above shows the number of tornadoes reported each year, along with the 10-year average. The average hit a peak of 172.7 tornadoes per year in 1999. Since then, the average per year has declined, to 123.8 in 2021. Some meteorologists see this as evidence that “Tornado Alley” is shifting away from Texas and more toward the southeastern U.S.

Unsurprisingly, tornadoes in Texas are most common during the spring severe weather season. May, in particular, stands out above the other months, with a total of 2,943 tornadoes reported between 1950 and 2021. That breaks down to an average of 40.9 tornadoes every May.

So, where are tornadoes most common? Every one of Texas’ 254 counties saw at least one tornado between 1950 and 2021. According to the NOAA data, Harris County, home to Houston, has recorded the most twisters: 242 in total. That’s well above second-ranked Hale County, north of Lubbock, which had 132 tornadoes in that same time period.

Real County, west of San Antonio, and Menard County, southeast of San Angelo, both had two tornadoes, the fewest of any county in Texas.

When adjusted for the area, Galveston County sees the most tornadoes. The county saw a total of 32.69 tornadoes per 100 square miles between 1950 and 2021. Johnson County, south of Fort Worth, is second with 14.21 tornadoes per 100 square miles. Harris County is third with 14.18 per 100 square miles.

In the KXAN viewing area, Travis County saw the most tornadoes between 1950 and 2021, with 68. Williamson County was close behind with 67 reported tornadoes. Llano County had the fewest, with 11.

The National Weather Service uses the Enhanced Fujita Scale to determine how strong tornadoes are. The NWS does this by looking at damage caused and estimating the wind speeds the tornado likely produced. In Feb. 2007, the NWS revised the original Fujita Scale “to reflect better examinations of tornado damage surveys so as to align wind speeds more closely with associated storm damage.”

The majority of tornadoes in Texas are weak, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale. Of the 9,535 tornadoes reported between 1950 and 2021, 77% were rated either F0/EF0 or F1/EF1.

Violent tornadoes — those rated F4/EF4 and F5/EF5 — are much rarer. Only 87 such tornadoes were reported during the same time period, accounting for 0.9% of all tornadoes.

In fact, only six tornadoes have been rated F5 in Texas since 1950 (none have been rated EF5 since the switch to the Enhanced Fujita Scale):

Just 59 F5/EF5 tornadoes have been reported nationwide since 1950, meaning Texas accounts for about 10% of the nation’s strongest twisters.

The map above shows the strongest tornadoes reported in each county in Texas. Of the 254 counties statewide:

  • F5/EF5: 5 counties: Brown, Lubbock, McLennan, Wichita and Williamson
  • F4/EF4: 53 counties, including Bexar, Dallas, Harris and Travis
  • F3/EF3: 114 counties
  • F2/EF2: 65 counties
  • F1/EF1: 14 counties
  • F0/EF0: 3 counties: Edwards, Menard and Presidio

Since 1950, Texas has seen 15 calendar days that produced at least 25 tornadoes. The most reported in a single day was 67 on Sept. 20, 1967, associated with the landfall of Hurricane Beulah .

The outbreak on March 21, 2022, produced at least 31 tornadoes in Texas, according to local NWS offices. That means the day ranks fourth for most tornadoes reported in a single calendar day. The NWS office in Fort Worth reported 17 tornadoes , Austin/San Antonio reported five , Houston reported five , and Shreveport reported four in its coverage area in Texas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Driver in pickup truck gets tossed by massive tornado, drives away

Wild video of a Texas driver getting tossed around by a massive tornado and then driving away went viral on Twitter on Monday, reaching over 2.6 million views by Tuesday morning. The footage, originally shared by Twitter user Brian Emfinger, shows a tornado ripping through a Texas town, sending tons...
TEXAS STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

Watch a Chevy Silverado Miraculously Drive Away After a Tornado Flips It Over

At least one tornado was spotted touching down southwest of Elgin, Texas during bad storms Monday night, and a storm chaser following the weather managed to capture some truly harrowing footage of a red Chevy Silverado pickup truck getting tossed around and flipped over, before landing on its wheels and actually managing to drive away after.
ELGIN, TX
gmauthority.com

Here’s What The Chevy Silverado Flipped In Tornado Looks Like: Video

As GM Authority covered earlier in the week, a new viral video has been circulating the Internet showing one lucky Chevy Silverado driver narrowly escape a tornado after the storm flipped his pickup onto its side. Now, we’re getting a look at the aftermath of the harrowing experience in terms of damage done to the Chevy.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dallas, TX
City
Brownwood, TX
City
Jarrell, TX
FMX 94.5

These Baby Names Are Banned in Texas

Picking a name for your baby is one of the biggest decisions you can make. Not only are you picking what your child will called for their entire life, but you're also impacting their image. For example, having a bold name versus a cute name could forever impact the way someone is viewed by others.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

More Dangerous South American Gang Members Arrested at the Texas Border

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested three Salvadoran gang members and a Guatemalan previously convicted of sexual abuse. On March 18, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents apprehended a group of 13 illegal aliens near the Hidalgo and Starr County line. At the station, record checks revealed a Salvadoran national traveling with the group is an 18th Street gang member.
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornadoes In Texas#Tornado In Texas#Tornado Alley#The Tornado#Extreme Weather#Noaa
The Independent

United pilot makes ‘terrifying’ explosion announcement before emergency landing

Passengers had a shock on an United Airlines flight on Friday after the pilot reportedly made a “terrifying” announcement about an explosion in the cargo hold.Flight 2425 from Santa Ana, California to Houston, Texas was forced to divert to Austin around 4pm on 11 March after a “mechanical issue” was detected on board, the airline confirmed.Passenger Dillon Nathaniel told Fox News: “The public announcement system came on and said that there was an explosion in the cargo and there could or may not be a fire.“You could feel the plane start to pick up in speed. Everyone was terrified," he...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
AOL Corp

Only Latina on Texas death row seeks clemency as execution looms

Lawyers for the sole Latina on Texas' death row filed a clemency petition Tuesday ahead of her planned execution next month, presenting evidence they say indicates she was wrongfully convicted and that four jurors at her trial now question their guilty finding. The latest bid to spare Melissa Lucio's life...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for restroom intruder

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Midland Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of intruding on a woman in a restroom.  According to a Facebook post, on March 16, the man pictured below went into the women’s restroom at Home Depot and entered an occupied stall. The woman inside the […]
MIDLAND, TX
KLTV

Tornado tosses lake O’ the Pines RVs

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The damage in Upshur County from last night’s storm went on for miles. Fortunately, most of the path of destruction was in unpopulated areas. But in several places roads and highways were crossed. KLTV takes a look at an RV park at the Lake O’ the Pines Highway 155 bridge on the northeastern edge of Upshur County that was damaged by a tornado.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy