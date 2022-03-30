ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, IL

Goats Killed In Granville Shed Fire

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA shed fire in Putnam County has claimed the lives of five goats. Firefighters were called just before 7:30 Wednesday morning to a reported...

www.starvedrock.media

Comments / 1

