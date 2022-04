DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say a Dover man was shot and killed late Thursday afternoon while sitting in his car. It happened just before 4 p.m. in Dover's Capitol Park community. Police said the 33-year-old victim was seated in the driver seat of a car parked on Senator Avenue when an unknown man entered the backseat of the car. The man engaged in a conversation with the victim before demanding the victim’s property. At some point during the encounter, the victim was shot in the upper torso. The unknown shooter then fled the vehicle in an unknown direction of travel.

DOVER, DE ・ 7 DAYS AGO