New London, CT

Tempesta di Mare performs Sunday at Conn College

By Rick Koster
 2 days ago
The Philadelphia-based baroque orchestra Tempesta di Mare performs Sunday at Evans Hall in Connecticut College's Cummings Arts Center. The program, featuring works by Johann Sebastian Bach, Georg Philipp Telemann, Antonio Vivaldi and other of their contemporaries, is the latest in Conn College's esteemed onStage Concert Series.

In addition to the ensemble's exquisite skills on period instuments, they take a "deep dive" approach to their mission, often conceptualizing concerts to demonstrate a more thematic and biographical background on the composers and cultural environments in which the music was written and originally performed.

Sunday's event is also presented in honor of John Anthony, who for 50 years was a professor of music at Conn. He's also an extraordinarily nice and witty man.

Tempesta di Mare, 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Evans Hall, Cummings Arts Center, Connecticut College, 200 Mohegan Ave., New London; $22, $20 seniors, $11 students; (860) 439-2787, onstage.conncoll.edu.

