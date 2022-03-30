Perfect spot for a perfect pour

From left, Jennette Tario and her husband, Andrew Turnage, of Branford, and her cousin Matt Sawyer, of Fairport, N.Y., chat Friday, March, 18, 2020, while at Tox Brewing Company in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Some of us here at The Day, when the news was slow, would play a game: where would be the best spot in New London for a brewery? It just seemed incredible to us that during the craft beer revolution there wasn't one in the city. Plenty of places to get a quality ale, no doubt, but no place that brewed its own.

In our little game, we would come up with blocks worth of empty buildings that could hold the tanks and other equipment needed, but not once did we consider Jacques Fruit Store on Broad Street. But that's where Mike Zaccaro and Dayne Laskey opened Tox Brewing Co. a few years back, and we're forever grateful. The names — Death Angel Triple IPA, Fragile Like a Bomb IPA, Black Widow Imperial Stout — might be a little odd, until you discover that Laskey's day job is toxicology-related. The crew here is serious about the beer and produces a tasty product consistently. No food, but you can bring your own.

Tox Brewing Co., 635 Broad St., New London; opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon on Saturdays and Sundays; (959) 201-6057.