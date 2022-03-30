ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Perfect spot for a perfect pour

By Tim Cotter
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qIddP_0euGLCys00
From left, Jennette Tario and her husband, Andrew Turnage, of Branford, and her cousin Matt Sawyer, of Fairport, N.Y., chat Friday, March, 18, 2020, while at Tox Brewing Company in New London. (Dana Jensen/The Day) BUY PHOTO REPRINTS

Some of us here at The Day, when the news was slow, would play a game: where would be the best spot in New London for a brewery? It just seemed incredible to us that during the craft beer revolution there wasn't one in the city. Plenty of places to get a quality ale, no doubt, but no place that brewed its own.

In our little game, we would come up with blocks worth of empty buildings that could hold the tanks and other equipment needed, but not once did we consider Jacques Fruit Store on Broad Street. But that's where Mike Zaccaro and Dayne Laskey opened Tox Brewing Co. a few years back, and we're forever grateful. The names — Death Angel Triple IPA, Fragile Like a Bomb IPA, Black Widow Imperial Stout — might be a little odd, until you discover that Laskey's day job is toxicology-related. The crew here is serious about the beer and produces a tasty product consistently. No food, but you can bring your own.

Tox Brewing Co., 635 Broad St., New London; opens at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, 2 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and noon on Saturdays and Sundays; (959) 201-6057.

Comments / 0

The Day
The Day

3K+

Followers

201

Posts

631K+

Views

Related
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Unexpectedly Closes

A local bistro has closed its doors for good.Jiroe/Unsplash. It has taken more than just money for restaurants to make it through the last two years. It’s taken considerable determination and grit. In business, the rule is the company likely won’t become profitable for the first several years of operation. For restaurants opening during the height of the pandemic, that became even more of a reality. Not turning a profit. It has led to the premature closing of numerous restaurants around greater Phoenix. And now, another restaurant has shuttered its doors for good.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mashed

The Worst McDonald's Sandwich According To Almost 35% Of People

When a person wants to get a quality sandwich, McDonald's usually isn't the first place on the radar. Yet, it is agreed upon that some of its sandwiches are better than others. Its Crispy Chicken Sandwich, for example, is said to rival Chick-fil-A's "iconic" version. One Business Insider reviewer said...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
City
New London, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
New London, CT
Food & Drinks
New London, CT
Lifestyle
Popculture

Taco Bell on Verge of Bringing Back Key Menu Item

Taco Bell may be ready to grant the dream of many customers after what some called a betrayal in the fall of 2020. It was then when Taco Bell removed the popular Mexican Pizza from the menu as part of an effort to trim items for a refined offering. Now there is talk of the popular item returning to the chain, though nothing is confirmed just yet. Amid forays into chicken wings and introduction of subscription tacos, Taco Bell needs to go back to familiar territory.
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

12 Things You Should Never Donate to Thrift Stores

Next to shopping, decluttering seems to be America’s favorite pastime. Heck, minimalist gurus like Marie Kondo have made entire careers out of helping people tidy up and let go of belongings that no longer “spark joy.”. All that conscious purging is good news for charity-run resale stores such...
ADVOCACY
WDEF

New Pizza chain coming to our area

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A national pizza chain has signed a deal to enter the Chattanooga market. Blaze Pizza has signed a franchise agreement with developer Bob Martino for three restaurants to open in our area over several years. The first will be at The Gateway in East Ridge, opening...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broad St#Beer#Food Drink#Jacques Fruit Store#Tox Brewing Co
UPI News

Sheep lost in the wild for six years sheared of 88 pounds of fleece

March 17 (UPI) -- A sheep found wandering on an Australian mountain was relieved of a great weight when his first shearing in at least six years removed 88 pounds of fleece. Pam Ahern, owner of Victoria animal sanctuary Edgar's Mission, said she recently received a call about a sheep found by a hiker on nearby Mount Alexander.
ANIMALS
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
Ledger-Enquirer

McDonald’s Brings Back a Huge Customer Favorite

Unlike many fast-food chains, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has a relatively limited lineup of limited-time-offers (LTOs). It has the Shamrock Shake, which comes back every year for Saint Patrick's Day, and the McLobster, which it releases some years selectively in the northeast. It also has the McRib,...
RESTAURANTS
moneytalksnews.com

If You Find This Thrift Shopping, Buy It

Shopping thrift stores, flea markets and estate sales can be overwhelming. With the sheer volume of stuff, how do you know where to start? How do you spot gems amid all the junk?. As a professional reseller who has been combing through thrift stores for the better part of 30...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBF

Historic Little River restaurant drops iconic name after 77 years

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The iconic restaurant that sits on the corner of Little River’s Intercoastal Waterways is getting a facelift under its new owner, Lance Denny. Capt. Juel’s Hurricane Restaurant has been serving seafood since 1945 under three generations of the Robertson family. Now it’s in the hands of Denny, who grew up with the establishment’s unique history.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
3K+
Followers
201
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy