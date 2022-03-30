5 things to consider when entering sober living

Sobriety can seem impossible, but it does not have to be impossible. Sober living programs serve as excellent support in helping you reach your goals. If sobriety is something you need or want, consider entering a sober living program. Venice Beach sober living offers various services to help you determine what...
One couples’ therapist named Elizabeth Earnshaw, LMFT has revealed the one habit that can tell her a couple is headed for divorce. One thing that Earnshaw loves to start off with is asking how the two met, describing their earlier years. She pays great attention to how one partner or the other describes it, and how their other half reacts to the description.
In recent years, introversion vs. extroversion has used to define most fundamental personality differences. Understanding different personality types helps you manage yourself and gives more insight into people who have styles that differ from yours. On the surface, the questions here are mostly light and fun, but they tap into...
Our anxiety often gets in the way of being our best selves. Being alive means feeling some anxiety and it may help to simply notice it and name it. There are some dependable tools to manage anxiety and the more we use them, the more they can help us feel less impacted by the anxiety.
You might be dating around, and you might be looking for someone that you not only connect with but someone that also shares your love for the environment. However, you might be having a difficult time finding someone like that. So, what do you do if you want to connect with another individual on a personal level that shares your love for the environment? How do you approach that type of situation? Though the answers to these questions might be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
You might like to go out with your friends, and you may be interested in finding someone that you connect with when you go out and possibly a date. However, you might have had the experience where a person came up to you and started talking to you, and just when you thought things were going well between the two of you, that person excused himself or herself and left you with one of his or her friends. You might have found out later on that the person that had originally been talking to you wasn't really interested in you, and instead, was trying to set things up for the friend that he or she left you with. So, what do you do if the person that likes you always has his or her friends come in first to set the mood? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Developing romantic feelings for your therapist is common, and it’s called transference. Here’s why it happens and how to handle it. Have you ever thought to yourself “I love my therapist”? If so, try not to feel ashamed, embarrassed, or awkward about it. Falling in love...
Our thoughts are like a private theatre, and as such they can fascinate us. They are sometimes unpredictable and sometimes on cue. They can surprise us, stimulate us, move us to action and sometimes to tears. As much as thoughts can trigger emotions, they can also be triggered by them: feelings influence what is shown in our mental theatre.
The fleeting images and phrases in our minds make up a good portion of our lives. By some estimates based on brain state transitions in neuroimaging data, we may have four to eight thoughts per minute. Even accounting for some periods...
MAINE, USA — Sometimes life can be full of adventure and possibilities. Other times it just feels like going through the motions. But what if someone revealed there's a way to potentially get more of what people want out of life and less of what they don't?. Dr. Allyson...
Being in love can bring on a rollercoaster of powerful, sometimes even overwhelming, emotions. The rush of excitement, joy, and other positive feelings love can spark may, for some people, kindle the desire to chase after that experience again and again. But this so-called “addiction” to love merely refers to...
It is easy to become focused on problems to the point where you forget what you really want out of life. Most of us complain about problems—our own; social, work, societal ones; and the those of the world. We know what we don’t want. But what do you...
The cobblestone streets of New Orleans. The neon-splashed vistas of Vegas. The sun-soaked piers of Malibu. It's hard to imagine traveling in these places without a drink in hand – but for those who embark on the journey of sobriety, it's the reality. From young folks giving up alcohol...
Reminiscence is often a beneficial way to make sense out of the high and low points of your life and it can also apply to relationships. According to new relationship research, those "we" memories serves 5 essential bonding functions between romantic partners. Practicing joint reminiscing about when you and your...
You might be looking for a person that you feel you will be compatible with. You might be doing this by going out on the weekends, or you may even be using dating apps. However, one issue that you might have run into with this process is that you keep meeting people that are difficult to have conversations with. After dealing with this issue for a while, you may be looking for a way to avoid conversations that don't go any further than small talk. So, what do you do if you are looking to avoid conversations that don't lead anywhere? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
A healthy amount of external validation is needed for your mental well-being, but how much is too much?. Internal validation is the ability to honor and acknowledge your positive attributes, strengths, achievements, and emotions. External validation is the acknowledgment of your strengths and emotions from others. We often rely on...
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine describes herself as a “relationship chameleon.” And when I asked her what she meant by that, she said, “whatever my partner likes, I work to be really good at it.”
The capacity to distinguish between feeling and action is an important part of being a stable adult. Distinguishing between feelings and behaviors helps patients forgive themselves for aggressive feelings. Making choices about how to behave maximizes the chances of developing and maintaining healthy relationships. The capacity to distinguish between feeling...
In Bakersfield, a backyard pool can be a veritable sanctuary. When temperatures get above 100 degrees in the summer, there’s nothing better than walking a few steps from your backyard and hopping into a refreshing, sanitary pool. And what’s better than having a pool all to yourself?. But...
The term “imposter syndrome” is pretty commonplace in mental health circles. At first glance, the concept is simple: it’s that super fun (not) anxiety you get when success knocks at your door. You know, when someone tells you “ good job ! ” and what you somehow hear instead is “ you’re a fraud and I see right through you ! ” Just a bout of low self esteem, right? Eh, not so much.
Hard times, whatever that means to you, are a common part of life. Developing coping skills can better help you get through them. Maybe you’re experiencing a financial setback. Or someone you love might be facing a health challenge. Maybe you’ve lost your job, or an unhealthy relationship is weighing you down.
