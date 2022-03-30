ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Ag groups release Guide on Virtual Engagement for Women

stjosephpost.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn updated guide offers tips and tools for effective engagement for online education, including hybrid settings for farm and ranch women. American Farmland Trust and Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education announced "Reaching...

stjosephpost.com

click orlando

‘Black Women on Boards’ working to increase diversity in boardrooms

Diversity and inclusion have become buzzwords in the workplace, with companies sounding off about their importance. But the numbers on corporate boards tell a different story. Black Women on Boards is on a mission to increase diversity in corporate boardrooms. Merline Saintil is a Fortune 500 board director and one of the group’s founders.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nemaura To Participate At Maxim Group Virtual Growth Conference

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has announced that it will be attending and participating at this month’s Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. NMRD CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be providing an overview of the company that will be available to view beginning on March 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Chowdhury will be available to meet one-on-one with those attending the event. The three-day conference is scheduled for March 28–30, 2022.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
hackernoon.com

An Essential Guide to Data Collection for Conversational AI

A team recently implemented an internal static website that allows employees to download technical reports. We needed to find a solution to secure our static website on AWS S3. We use Okta for all Identity and User Management, so whatever solution we found had to plug-in with Okta. That's when we learned about AWS [email protected], which lets you run Lambda Functions at different stages of a request and response to and from CloudFront.
SOFTWARE
TravelNoire

Meet Moor Global, A Black-Owned Travel Agency From Florida That Focuses On Strengthening African Diaspora Ties

Founded in 2019 by Jason Broadnax, an ‘army brat’ from Delray Beach, FL, Moor Global is a Black-owned travel agency from Florida that combines traveling, real estate and descendants of Africans from all over the world. “Moor Global was created for Africans from all across the diaspora to come back together and regain all the great knowledge and wealth that we had when the Moors ruled the world.
FLORIDA STATE
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
blavity.com

How Family Propelled These Black-Owned Small Businesses To Success

If you’re interested in sharing your opinion on any cultural, political or personal topic, create an account here and check out our how-to post to learn more. For many Black entrepreneurs, the support of family is crucial for success. From providing funding and encouragement to being the inspiration to start a business or partnering to transform an idea into reality, the role families can play in business success is truly special, and often essential.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Agriculture#The Guide#Online Education#Aft#Sare
Forbes

Transforming The Supply Chain With Data Analytics And Intelligence

Founder and CEO of Vibronyx Inc., powering more resilient supply chains with digital transformation technology and services. Data may not be considered a revolutionary concept, but today, it is considered a fundamental component of digital transformation. Data is the key to achieving breakthroughs in supply chain management that the industry once considered impossible. Now, with the advent of the metaverse, the lines between the digital and physical worlds continue to blur. To compose a supply chain agile enough and prepared for such a future world, organizations must invest in effective data analytics to mine data for valuable, proactive insights and accelerate intelligent decision-making.
TECHNOLOGY
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant Visa Launches New NFT-Focused Program for Crypto Entrepreneurs

Global credit card giant Visa is launching a new crypto program to help content creators and entrepreneurs grow small businesses with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a new company blog post, since NFTs authenticate the ownership of digital media and collectibles, they can help small and micro businesses expand and generate more revenue.
CREDITS & LOANS
hackernoon.com

How the Parts Fit Together in Web Development: A Guide for Beginners

The number of internet users worldwide has risen to 4.66 billion as of 2021. Jobs for Web Developers will rise 13% between now and 2028. Back-end developers work on the user-facing side of websites, applications, or software. Full-stack developers operate on all sides of a site from start to end. Mobile developers specialize in creating software programs that operate locally on a web browser rather than on the internet rather than an application that operates on the web instead of the internet.
COMPUTERS
foodsafetynews.com

Company directors get help with food safety guide

The Institute of Food Science and Technology (IFST) has published a food safety guide for directors of companies in the sector. The group said it hopes to reinforce placement of food safety on the agenda of every board of directors involved with the production, processing, sale and supply of food to consumers.
HEALTH
pymnts

With NFT Creators Program, Visa Is Building a Community of Artist-Entrepreneurs

The Visa Creator Program is a lot of things, according to Cuy Sheffield, head of crypto for the credit card and payments giant. It’s a mentorship program. It’s a way of helping people support their art, music and filmmaking skills. It’s a way of bringing the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to creators — assisting them with the technical and commercial aspects while discovering its potential as a medium for innovation.
SMALL BUSINESS
dailyhodl.com

RedGrid Launches the Internet of Energy Network (IOEN) Protocol on the Back of a Pioneering Collaboration With Monash University

In 2020, as part of the groundbreaking ARENA-funded Smart Energy City project, RedGrid, the Monash eResearch Centre (MeRC) and Monash University’s ‘Net Zero’ initiative collaborated to research, develop and demonstrate seamless microgrid energy transactions. The microgrid project at Monash University’s Clayton campus sought to establish a testbed...
TECHNOLOGY

