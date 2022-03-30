Ag groups release Guide on Virtual Engagement for Women

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, has announced that it will be attending and participating at this month’s Maxim Group 2022 Virtual Growth Conference. NMRD CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will be providing an overview of the company that will be available to view beginning on March 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET. In addition to his presentation, Chowdhury will be available to meet one-on-one with those attending the event. The three-day conference is scheduled for March 28–30, 2022.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO