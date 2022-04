Anyone experiencing lag when opening apps? Also Google photos is all of a sudden having issues where sometimes it's showing all of my pictures from archive as if it's having issues with backup. After a few hours google photos returns back to normal. Also I'm noticing super fast charging is much slower that it was. This is started I think after the most recent update. Before it was super snappy and no lag. Unlocked Verizon. Snapdragon. 256 12gig ram. I've cleared cache partition, restarted a bunch, deleted all data in Google photos etc... Samsung gallery is showing pictures as normal. There was a point where Google photos showed nothing as if I didn't have any photos. I know this is mostly about an app but I noticed the app started having issues when phone became laggy. Just curious if I'm the only one.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO