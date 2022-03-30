ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russia offers rubles to holders of $2 billion dollar bond as it tries to limit the outflow of foreign currency

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZFS2_0euGKS2J00
The Finance Ministry, headed by Anton Siluanov, made the offer Tuesday. Handout/Getty Images
  • Russia has offered to buy back its dollar-denominated debt and pay in rubles, for $2 billion worth of bonds that mature next month.
  • Analysts said the move was aimed at limiting the flow of dollars out of the country and ensuring local investors are paid in full.
  • The Finance Ministry's offer has raised new questions about the government's ability and willingness to pay its dollar debts.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Currency#Foreign Debt#Russia#The Finance Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Right Wing Uncut

Billionaire supermarket CEO: Buy now, food inflation will only get much worse

John Catsimatidis, the billionaire owner and CEO of New York City supermarket chain Gristedes, urged Americans to "buy" now because food inflation will only get much worse. "I've seen price increases coming through for the month of March. I've seen them coming through April and May. Between price increases and shrinkflation -- where it used to be 32 ounces, now it's going to be 28 ounces – it's anywhere from a 12 to a 20% increase in food prices," Catsimatidis told Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends," Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Russian spies are tracking British former special forces teams by their mobile numbers - and the data is then used to decide where to launch missile attacks

Russia has been using phone data captured by its spies operating in the UK to target British former special forces teams in Ukraine. The Kremlin has compiled a database of mobile phone numbers in a top secret operation – and this information is being used to decide where to launch missile attacks.
CELL PHONES
MarketWatch

Prepare for a recession this summer, a bear market in real estate and a drop in stock prices, warns strategist David Rosenberg

Inflation has turned out to be not-so-transitory, and the Federal Reserve has its knives out. Well, its hammer, anyway. Raising interest rates — the U.S. central bank’s primary tool to restrain runaway prices — is a blunt instrument, at best, and until now, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been reluctant to reach for it, let alone use it.
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

56K+
Followers
10K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy