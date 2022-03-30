ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A woman who falsely claimed to be married to Tim Cook and allegedly stalked him has agreed to stay away from the Apple CEO for 3 years

By Grace Kay
 2 days ago

Tim Cook's alleged stalker

Associated Press

  • A woman accused of stalking Tim Cook agreed to stay away from him for the next three years.
  • Apple said Julie Lee Choi sent Cook "threatening" messages and showed up at his house.
  • The woman, who also falsely claimed to be Cook's wife, is not the first to be accused of stalking Apple's CEO.

A woman who has been accused of stalking Tim Cook said she will stay away from the Apple CEO for the next three years, according to an agreement filed in Santa Clara Superior Court on Tuesday.

The agreement dictates that 45-year-old Julie Lee Choi cannot come within 200 yards of Cook, his workplace, vehicle, or any of his immediate family members until 2025. It also stipulates that Choi cannot attempt to communicate with the CEO via electronic messages, including via email and social media.

Choi is also banned from buying or owning any firearms in the next three years, per the agreement, following claims from Apple that the woman "may be armed" and sent Cook photos of ammunition and a loaded gun. If Choi violates the agreement, she could face criminal charges, according to the court document.

The Associated Press was the first to report on the agreement. The publication said Cook was absent from the hearing in California on Tuesday and Choi declined requests to comment, waving off reporters. Apple did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment, and contact information for Choi's lawyer was not able to be found.

Previously, Apple had been granted a temporary restraining order against Choi which expired on Tuesday.  The company said the woman had repeatedly, and falsely, claimed on Twitter to be Cook's wife and a mother to two children with the CEO and attempted to set up a series of companies using Cook's name and address of Apple's headquarters.

The application for a restraining order said that Choi's harassment dated back to 2020 and that, in a two-month span, the woman sent about 200 emails to Cook. The messages included pleas for sex and other crude references, according to Apple's filing. The tech company said the emails were "threatening and highly disturbing," citing photos of a loaded gun that were included in some of the missives.

Cook came out as gay in 2014. In her emails, Choi appears to acknowledge his sexuality, but continued to send him sexual messages, according to an Apple court filing.

More recently, Apple's filing said Choi showed up at Cook's house on two occasions in October and warned the Palo Alto Police Department that she "could get violent" and intended to stay in town.

Choi is not the first person Apple has filed a restraining order against. Two years ago, the company was granted a temporary restraining order against a man Apple claimed was harassing Cook. The company said Rakesh Sharma had visited Cook's house twice and "threatened" him, per court documents.

In 2021, Apple paid over $630,000 for Cook's security, The Associated Press reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

