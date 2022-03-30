Teenager jailed for racially abusing Marcus Rashford on Twitter after Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate vented his disgust at the England fans who booed Harry Maguire before the 3-0 friendly win over Ivory Coast, calling their actions “an absolute joke”. Maguire’s struggles with Manchester United had been a hot topic in the buildup to this international break and there were boos from sections of the crowd when his name was read out before kick-off, with further jeering upon his first few touches of the ball.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO