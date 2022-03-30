ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, IL

Fatal police shooting brings Brighton lawsuit

By David C L Bauer
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago
James Iler (Anderson Family Funeral Home)

BRIGHTON — The estate of a Brighton man fatally shot by police is suing the village, Macoupin County and five officers it contends  not only could have prevented the death but also misrepresented what happened leading up to the deadly encounter.

Police were called about 7 p.m. April 1, 2021, to a house in the 100 block of North Street in Brighton to check on the well-being of a resident later identified as James A. Iler, 47. Officers told Illinois State Police, which was asked to investigate the shooting, that they spent almost an hour talking to Iler after he made an unspecified statement that caused alarm.

According to reports released after the incident, Iler charged at one of the deputies while armed with a knife. The deputy fired two shots and, despite efforts to revive him, Iler died at the scene.

The lawsuit — filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Springfield by Jerseyville attorney Joshua R. Evans of Great River Injury Law — is against Macoupin County, the village of Brighton, Sheriff Shawn Kahl, deputies Roger Diveley, Asa Bentley and Jacob Morgan and Brighton police officer Marvin Brown.

The civil complaint challenges the official narrative and contends Iler contacted authorities because he was having a mental health crisis.

It says police "responded to (Iler's) home ... with the knowledge (he) was undergoing a mental health emergency, (advancing on him) with weapons drawn, floodlights shining ... and emergency lights activated."

Iler came out of the house and asked to speak to "his paramour" while possessing two knives, according to the lawsuit.

"Officers responding told Iler to come to them, and they would let him speak to his paramour. Iler stopped in his driveway. While both hands were at his side, Iler received two shots into his upper torso," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit says a deputy fired the shots from at least 30 feet away and without having a probable cause to arrest Iler.

"Despite non-lethal means being available, ... lethal force" was used, the lawsuit claims.

It also maintains that the sheriff's department does not provide training on dealing with those undergoing mental health emergencies.

The legal action, which presents only one side of a case, was filed in federal court because it claims the use of "excessive force" violated Iler's civil rights because police did not have a "reasonable fear of imminent bodily harm."

Besides being negligent, the lawsuit said, those named in the action "conspired to accomplish an unlawful purpose, or to
accomplish a lawful purpose by an unlawful means, namely: Misrepresenting the actions taken by Iler prior to (the shooting); and falsely reporting the incident in official records."

The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount in damages and asks for a jury trial.

None of those named as defendants has had time to respond to the assertions made in the claim.

